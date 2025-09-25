Digital pages turn Việt Nam's reading culture around

HÀ NỘI — Smartphones and e-readers are rapidly replacing print, as e-books, audiobooks and online reading platforms capture the attention of young readers across Việt Nam. In the midst of a digital transformation, the country’s publishing market faces an opportunity to reshape reading culture and bring literature into the hands of a new generation.

inevitable change

The digital age has opened an unprecedented space for accessing knowledge. Instead of visiting bookstores or libraries, readers can now explore vast libraries with just a few taps on a device. This shift reflects changing consumer trends and underscores the pressure for innovation in the publishing industry.

Statistics from the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution show that in 2024, electronic publications accounted for around 8.9 per cent of the total number of books in Việt Nam. Audiobook listens and e-book downloads increased by more than 200 per cent compared with the previous year. These figures highlight a rapid shift towards digital reading, particularly among young people who are closely connected to mobile technology.

Social media has become a hub for digital reading communities. Groups such as Audiobooks - Listen to Great Books Every Day with 29,000 members, E-book Library with 6,100 members and Free Audiobooks and Ebooks – DakotaBooks with 3,300 members have attracted significant attention. Digital platforms are also expanding access for readers in areas with limited printed books and helping visually impaired readers engage with literature.

From print to digital

Bringing a book from print to digital requires a thorough digitisation process, including format conversion, metadata standardisation and copyright protection using Digital Rights Management (DRM) tools. Publishers must also adapt operations to take full advantage of digital platforms, including content management, distribution strategies and electronic payment systems.

Technology fuels creativity

Modern technology is pushing the boundaries of creativity. E-ink readers offer a paper-like experience while reducing eye strain. Artificial intelligence (AI) is enhancing audiobooks with natural-sounding narration and tailored content recommendations. Some experimental projects are using blockchain to secure copyrights or integrating augmented reality to create interactive reading experiences.

“With the strong development of the internet and digital platforms, digital publishing – especially e-books – is increasingly widespread worldwide and is beginning to take clearer shape in Việt Nam,” said Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Digital Media Association Hồ Quang Lợi.

“The demand to access a vast knowledge through digital platforms, the convenience of new media, and the ability to read anytime and anywhere make digital books particularly appealing to the youth, who are adept at mastering technology. This aligns perfectly with the younger generation – those striving to harness scientific and technological advancements.”

Opportunities for a new reading culture

Technology is also opening new forms of reading. Beyond audiobooks, interactive books and virtual reality titles are emerging. While some require specialised devices, readers gain access to extensive literature, from contemporary releases to classic works spanning centuries.

Statistics from Waka, a Vietnamese digital reading platform, indicate a positive trend in reading habits. On average, Vietnamese readers spend 13 hours and 15 minutes per week reading, surpassing countries with established reading cultures such as India (10 hours 42 minutes), Thailand (9 hours 24 minutes) and China (8 hours).

Digital transformation is not simply changing the way people read; it is creating a new reading culture. For young Vietnamese, technology has made books more accessible, engaging and adaptable, promising a future in which literature is woven seamlessly into everyday life.

Successful models have emerged in the Vietnamese market, demonstrating the appeal of digital products, such as Fonos, a popular audiobook platform attracting hundreds of thousands of users.

Fonos collaborates with major publishers to digitise their book collections, invite professional voice artists for recordings, and develop comprehensive subscription packages, allowing readers to access thousands of titles at reasonable costs.

In the e-book segment, the platform is a pioneer in providing subscription reading services and has expanded into foreign language books and skill development materials, offering more diverse options for readers.

Additionally, some interactive book projects for children that utilise augmented reality (AR) technology are being tested in schools and bookstores. When scanned with a phone or tablet, the illustrations in the books come to life, helping children access knowledge through both visual and auditory means.

At the Digital Publishing Summit 2025 (DPS 2025), themed The Future of the Publishing Industry in the Digital Age, Dr Nguyễn Minh Hồng, Chairman of the Vietnam Digital Media Association, said: “Facing unprecedented opportunities and challenges, the publishing industry must view digital books as an important pathway to promote the reading culture. Most importantly, we should not just talk about digital transformation but actually take action to implement it.”

According to Chairman of Alpha Books Nguyễn Cảnh Bình, publishing today is a journey of personalisation, interaction and continuous information updates through digital formats such as e-books, flashcards and microlearning.

He emphasised that digital publishing not only helps reduce costs and shorten intermediary chains but also facilitates easier access to knowledge for everyone. Many experts agree that digital book publishing is a 'gold mine' for the world, with global revenues reaching US$120 billion per year.

However, that 'gold mine' has not yet been effectively exploited in Việt Nam due to issues related to technology, conservative mindsets and, especially, the uncontrolled problem of copyright infringement.

Experts suggest that technology can be applied to prevent infringement, similar to how Facebook and YouTube block copyright-infringing content as soon as users upload it.

Director of Aki Electronics Nguyễn Thế Hùng believes that readers are not people who disrespect copyright but simply lack legitimate places to purchase copyrighted books online.

"The world is rapidly shifting towards a content economy, but some publishers are still hesitant to publish digital books. If we do not quickly innovate our thinking and become more open to digital publishing, the Vietnamese publishing industry will fall behind and miss the opportunity to reach the younger generation of readers," he said. — VNS