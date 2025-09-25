Hà Nội among best places to see beautiful autumn foliage in Asia: Time Out

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has been named as one of Asia’s most beautiful destinations to admire autumn leaves, according to a new ranking by UK travel and culture magazine Time Out.

According to the publication, the capital city’s famous Old Quarter – less well known as a destination for viewing fall foliage – comes alive with vibrant colours as the temperature dips. Visitors are encouraged to take a leisurely stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, where they can fully appreciate the stunning reds and golds of autumn.

“The mid-autumn festival celebrates the end of harvest season, with traditional music, lion dances and lots of mooncakes, round pastries filled with ingredients like lotus seeds, salted egg yolk and mung beans. In the evening, the streets are lit up by lanterns of all shapes and sizes, making for a truly mesmerising sight,” the article notes.

Time Out also suggests that October is the best time for visitors to experience autumn in Hà Nội.

Aside from Việt Nam's capital, other names on the list include Ibaraki and Kyoto in Japan, Nami Island in South Korea, Alishan National Scenic Area in Taiwan (China) and Zhangjiajie National Forest Park and Jiuzhaigou Valley National Park in China.

Time Out is a magazine specialising in lifestyle, food, travel, arts and entertainment. Founded in 1968 in London, the magazine now operates as a digital platform, providing recommendations for restaurants, events and unique experiences, making it a reliable reference for both tourists and locals.

Earlier this year, Time Out recognised Hà Nội as one of the best street food cities in Asia, one of the world’s 20 greatest cities for art and culture, and among the world’s 50 best cities and top 15 cities most favoured by tourists in 2025.

Impressive growth

In the first eight months of 2025, Hà Nội welcomed an estimated 21.6 million visitors, an increase of 13.9 per cent compared to the same period last year. Total tourism revenue for the city reached nearly VNĐ86 trillion (US$3.3 billion), up 17.1 per cent compared to 2024.

In August, the capital welcomed about 3.2 million visitors, an increase of 27.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. The number of international visitors to Hà Nội reached 709,220, an increase of 42.6 per cent, with 500,000 staying overnight. Meanwhile, 2.5 million domestic tourists also visited, bringing the total tourism revenue for the month to over VNĐ12.5 trillion ($473 million), up 31.5 per cent compared to August 2024. The average room occupancy rate for hotels was 59 per cent.

Along with these achievements, the city's Department of Tourism is completing a plan for the management, conservation and promotion of Hương Pagoda, a special national heritage site.

Plans are underway to launch new tourism products themed Hà Nội Tourism - Gathering of Excellence 2025. Many distinctive cultural and tourism events will take place, including the Hà Nội Beverage Festival 2025, Hà Nội Autumn Festival 2025 and the Hà Nội Áo Dài Tourism Festival 2025.

Hà Nội representatives will also participate in the International Food Festival in Huế, the Tuyên Quang City Festival in the northern region, the International Travel Expo in HCM City, ITB India in India and IFTM Top Resa in France, as well as promotional activities for Vietnamese tourism in the Indian and French markets.

The city is working to boost local cooperation, develop training plans and survey connections between destinations and travel businesses. New products are being promoted, including agricultural, rural and night tourism as well as community tourism linked to ethnic minority culture and unique destinations like the Hanoi Beer Museum. VNS