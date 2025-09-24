Politics & Law
Stepping into the global spotlight

September 24, 2025 - 18:12
As Vietnamese fashion takes bold strides onto the international stage, a new generation of designers is redefining the industry with a unique blend of cultural heritage, sustainable materials and modern aesthetics. From the runways of New York to the workshops of Hà Nội, brands like IVY moda and LA PHAM are proving that Việt Nam is no longer just a rising star but a creative force to watch.

Venezuela praises Việt Nam's initiative to host International Arts-Culture Day

Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vũ Trung Mỹ and Venezuelan Minister of Culture Ernesto Villegas affirmed that Việt Nam’s leadership in hosting such a large-scale international cultural event demonstrates Việt Nam’s increasingly proactive role in promoting global cultural exchange and integration. According to him, the event would place people at the centre, with culture as its foundation and art serving as the thread that connects nations.

