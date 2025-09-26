Vietnamese architect grids a path to new beginnings

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese architect Mai Hưng Trung, known as Trung Mai, is gaining recognition at the Venice Biennale Architettura 2025, the world’s largest architecture event in Venice, Italy, with two striking works that breathe new life into abandoned spaces.

This historic milestone marks the first time a Vietnamese architect has been showcased at both the Arsenale and Giardini — the event’s iconic venues.

At the Arsenale, Trung Mai reinterprets his 2023 creation, The Grid, originally installed at the Gia Lâm Railway Factory during the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023. Meanwhile, at the French Pavilion in Giardini, he presents Bờ Vở – House of Forest, a poetic and philosophical spatial experiment.

Together, these projects highlight Trung Mai’s bold vision to transform forgotten places into powerful architectural narratives.

At this factory, built in 1905 and symbolising Hà Nội’s industrial history, the installation serves not only as architecture but also as a narrative connecting the industrial past with the contemporary creative industry. The project embodies a vision of sustainable development — reusing rather than demolishing, minimising the carbon footprint and transforming the factory into a lasting cultural space.

Construction materials are repurposed from the factory’s own history — surplus steel forms the framework, recycled anti-tank shells are transformed into tables and chairs, while ventilation pipes and metal scraps become works of art. Thus, The Grid not only preserves collective memory and urban identity but also inspires a new approach to industrial heritage in a modern context.

With Bờ Vở – House of Forest, Trung Mai continues his dialogue with forgotten lands — a 'wild forest' by the banks of the Red River near the Long Biên Bridge. From his perspective, it represents a unique intermediary space — a transition point between the city and the river, between urban architecture and nature, and between humanity and the wild.

Additionally, it serves as a connecting node linking significant historical landmarks in the city centre with the area across the Red River, closely intertwined with the century-old Long Biên Bridge, the Old Quarter and the emerging creative spaces on the opposite bank.

His 'House of Forest' came into operation in 2024, suggesting a way of living in harmony with nature — not in control, but in companionship and coexistence. The structure intertwines architecture, landscape and indigenous ecological knowledge, serving both as an experiment and an act of restoration, akin to a gesture of hospitality towards the forest.

“The Red River banks hold significant ecological potential. When we received the request from the former Hoàn Kiếm District, my team and I envisioned creating a structure that wouldn’t require extensive construction but instead focus on enhancing the ecosystem by rearranging the natural elements in the area,” he said.

“Participating in the Venice Biennale is recognition of the efforts my team and I have put in over the years. The works here are not meant to last indefinitely or to directly solve social issues, but they can spark awareness, foster debate and offer new perspectives. I believe that is the most important thing.”

Trung Mai was born in 1990 and holds dual citizenship in France and Việt Nam. He graduated in Architecture from France and continued his studies in Urban Planning and Landscape in Germany, having worked for several prominent architecture firms. Notably, he is the first Vietnamese to win the European award three times and has been recognised in numerous international competitions.

What sets Trung Mai apart is not just his accolades but the philosophy of life reflected in each of his designs. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to return to Hà Nội and founded Hanoi Ad Hoc, a platform for independent architectural research and creativity that operates transnationally while being rooted in local landscapes.

“Architecture is no longer just a profession that creates beauty; machines can do that better. What’s important is that architecture must have an impact on society and the environment. For me, returning to Hà Nội is an advantage. There are countless inspirations here for architectural work,” the 35-year-old said. — VNS