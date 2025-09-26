Việt Nam tourism makes an impression at Top Resa in Paris

HÀ NỘI — A tourism promotion space of the Hà Nội People's Committee has attracted the special attention of visitors at the International & French Travel Market Top Resa 2025 – a world-leading tourism fair held in Paris, France, from September 23–27.

Hà Nội participates in the event showcasing tourism potential in its 40sq.m promotion space with the theme Hà Nội Đến Để Yêu (Hanoi Venir Pour Aimer) or (Hanoi, come to love), promoting its image as a 'City of Heritage and Creativity', reaffirming its position as an attractive destination on the global tourism map.

The IFTM Top Resa 2025, which gathered over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 100 countries, has also offered Hà Nội a strategic opportunity to reach international travellers, particularly from Europe and French-speaking markets.

The Hà Nội Department of Tourism (HNDoT), together with 12 travel companies and airlines, introduces visitors to a range of attractive Vietnamese tourism spots by displaying images, videos, traditional handicraft products, cuisine and many promotional publications.

They have also co-hosted a conference with Vietnam Airlines to advertise destinations and explore cooperation opportunities, while holding discussions to explore cooperation with partners from the Ile-de-France region, Versailles, and across Europe on tourism, aviation, and media.

Attending the event, many international businesses and travel agencies expressed their interest and impressions of Việt Nam's development and affirmed that it is an ideal destination on the global tourism map.

Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Chairman of BAR France, a long-time partner of Vietnam Airlines, called Việt Nam “the most wonderful destination in the world”.

He highlighted Việt Nam in quickly regaining momentum since reopening to international travel and with its cultural diversity across regions, saying the country is well-positioned to strengthen its standing in global tourism.

He reaffirmed BAR France’s commitment to supporting Vietnam Airlines in delivering top-quality services.

Meanwhile, Adeline Chereau from Club Méditerranée noted strong French interest, especially in winter, thanks to Việt Nam’s cultural diversity and authentic experiences.

She said: "We have been promoting Việt Nam for many years and have always received positive feedback on the quality. Việt Nam's strengths are the diversity of its people, nature and culture, attracting French tourists who look for new experiences, from modern hotels to community-based activities."

Also speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Đinh Toàn Thắng affirmed Việt Nam's tourism products are increasingly competitive, attracting the attention of many French and international tourists.

Thắng said: "Việt Nam is currently a bright spot in many aspects in Southeast Asia as well as the Asia-Pacific region, not only in terms of destinations and tourist areas, but also in diverse and unique tourism products which have an increasingly high quality and competitiveness in the world tourism market.

"We hope that through this fair, with the active and dynamic participation of Vietnamese travel companies as well as our friends and partners, more and more French and international tourists will come to Việt Nam, so that the country's position on the international tourism map will be increasingly enhanced."

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Trần Quang, Deputy Director of HNDoT, said the city’s participation was part of a broader strategy to diversify source markets and attract more international visitors.

According to Quang, the event supports Hà Nội's target of welcoming 7.8 million international visitors in 2025, with a focus on French-speaking markets.

The IFTM Top Resa Fair gathers over 3,000 exhibitors from more than 100 countries and 32,000 tourism professionals, offering Hanoi a key platform to strengthen international cooperation and promote itself as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination.

During the fair, the Hà Nội delegation also held working sessions with the Vietnamese Embassy, the Trade Office, and the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France. They further studied Paris’s heritage preservation practices with the aim to apply lessons to Hà Nội’s sustainable tourism development. — VNS