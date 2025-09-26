Hong Kong welcomes VN travellers with mega events, festivals

HCM CITY — The Hong Kong Tourism Board said there were over 39,000 Vietnamese visitors between January and July, a 46.6 per cent increase year-on-year.

The remarkable growth reflects the city’s rising appeal among Vietnamese travelers, Liew Chian Jia, its regional director for Southeast Asia, said.

“Việt Nam is one of our key markets in Southeast Asia. Through creative and engaging marketing campaigns, we aim to showcase a more vibrant and dynamic Hong Kong than ever – from unique cultural and travel experiences to a lineup of world-class events through the year – to inspire and attract even more Vietnamese travelers to the city.”

Speaking at a meeting in HCM City on September 25, she invited Vietnamese to experience a holiday filled with what she described as festive celebrations and world-class attractions.

Actor and TV host Võ Tấn Phát, a familiar face for young Vietnamese audiences, visited Hong Kong to film a special episode of the popular reality travel show Đi đó đi đây.

“Hong Kong is not just a modern metropolis, it’s a place where tradition and creativity come together in unexpected ways,” he said.

“From vibrant street scenes to peaceful cultural corners, every moment in Hong Kong left a lasting impression. I hope my journey inspires Vietnamese travellers to discover their own unforgettable experiences in the city.”

The board spotlighted the key tourism experiences that would headline its promotions this year.

Hong Kong Disneyland is marking its 20th anniversary with The Most Magical Party of All - a year-long celebration filled with dazzling entertainment and unforgettable moments.

Ocean Park Hong Kong offers a vibrant mix of thrilling rides, immersive wildlife encounters and breathtaking views, making it an attraction for all ages.

Kai Tak Sports Park is Hong Kong’s newest world-class sports and entertainment hub. The city’s largest sports venue has a 50,000-seat main stadium, an indoor sports centre and a public sports ground complemented by dining, shopping and leisure zones.

From the Mid-Autumn Festival to the New Year countdown, the city will be buzzing with cultural celebrations and seasonal festivities like the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, Hong Kong Winterfest, and the immersive Kowloon Walled City Movie Set Exhibition. — VNS