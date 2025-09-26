Whale photo series wins prize at heritage photo contest

HÀ NỘI A photo collection capturing a giant Bryde’s whale hunting in the Nhơn Lý coastal waters, formerly part of Bình Định Province (now Gia Lai Province), has claimed two top honours at the 2025 Heritage Photographic Contest – Journey of Heritage.

The collection received the Special Prize in the Landscape and Tourist Destinations category, along with a VAPA Gold Medal awarded by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists.

Shot in July by photographer Nguyễn Ngọc Thiện, the series is the result of multiple journeys tracking the whale across the sea, capturing vivid and emotionally resonant moments in nature.

To achieve these rare images, Thiện spent nearly a month at sea. He encountered rough weather and turbulent waves on some days, and radiant sunrises on others. Finally, one day with perfect weather conditions, he succeeded in capturing a striking series, which he submitted to the contest.

In the same category, the collection Nhật Bản và Những Chuyến Tàu (Japan and The Trains) by Đặng Thị Thu Thảo was awarded the Set Prize, while Kì Diệu Xứ Băng Đảo (Magical Iceland) by Đặng Anh Tâm received the Cover Prize.

In the Culture and Heritage category, a photo series showcasing the renewed vitality of the Phú Mỹ coracle (basket boat) craft village in Đắk Lắk by photographer Nguyễn Khắc Hào earned the Special Prize.

The collection Quan Họ Kinh Bắc với Chùa Bút Tháp (Kinh Bắc Love Duet Quan Họ with Bút Tháp Pagoda) by Nguyễn Trọng Hiếu achieved a double victory, winning both the Set Prize and the VAPA Silver Medal.

A photo by Lương Võ Nam Kha depicting traditional salt-making in Bạc Liêu, recognised as National Intangible Cultural Heritage, was honoured with the Cover Prize.

In the Lifestyle and Portraits category, the only prize went to photographer Phạm Quốc Dũng for his collection on the sơn đầu ritual of the Dao Lù Gang ethnic group. This striking cultural tradition, practiced primarily by women in the highlands of Mẫu Sơn in Lạng Sơn, involves coating the hair with beeswax to create a glossy, sculpted look symbolising maturity, elegance and pride.

In the Special Shooting Techniques category, two photo series — Bàn Long Cổ Đạo (Pamir Plateau Sky Road) by Trần Tuấn Anh and Khoảnh Khắc Săn Mồi Chim Bói Cá (Kingfisher Hunting Moment) by Bùi Trọng Nghĩa — were both honoured with the Set Prize. Nghĩa’s kingfisher series stood out for its vivid precision and dynamic composition, earning an additional accolade: the prestigious VAPA Bronze Medal.

Photographer Phạm Quốc Hưng also received the Cover Prize for his image of a giant Bryde’s whale hunting in the Nhơn Lý sea.

Organised by Heritage in-flight magazine under Vietnam Airlines, the Heritage Photographic Contest – Journey of Heritage celebrates its 11th edition this year. Running from April 1 to July 31, the contest attracted 180 photographers and 445 eligible photo series, an increase of more than 34 entries compared to the 2024 edition.

All submissions explored themes of nature, homeland and the Vietnamese people, with a strong focus on both tangible and intangible cultural heritage.

The contest's final round took place in early August, with a judging panel led by VAPA Chairwoman Trần Thị Thu Đông, joined by representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and professional photographers from the Association.

A free-entry exhibition showcasing the award-winning works is currently on display at Thái Học Hall in the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội and runs until October 6. VNS