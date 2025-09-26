Heritage and technology converge to boost Việt Nam’s MICE tourism

HÀ NỘI – More than 800 domestic and international tourism businesses gathered in Hà Nội on September 26 for the opening of the MICE Tourism Exhibition and Conference – MICE EXPO 2025 under the theme “Heritage and Technology in the new era”.

The event is organised by the Vietnam MICE Tourism Chapter under the direction of the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, which combines leisure with business purposes, is increasingly popular among organisations, enterprises and associations seeking professional event spaces in modern destinations. The model allows participants to engage in meetings, training and discussions while also enjoying relaxation, cultural exchanges and local discoveries.

MICE not only benefits enterprises and organisations but also enhances the value of destinations by attracting investment and promoting local culture, cuisine and people.

According to VITA Chairman Vũ Thế Bình, MICE is among the fastest-growing segments in the tourism economy, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic when demand surged globally.

The UN World Tourism Organisation forecasts that global MICE tourism revenues will reach around US$1.4 trillion in 2025, with the Asia-Pacific region playing a pivotal role. Việt Nam is emerging as a promising MICE destination within the region.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism Hà Văn Siêu highlighted MICE as one of the fastest-growing and most important tourism segments, with Việt Nam’s rich heritage offering vast potential. He said MICE is being advanced as a pillar of national tourism growth, and MICE EXPO 2025 provides a platform for businesses to foster cooperation, innovation and creativity. He expressed his hope that with rising demand and increasingly diverse formats, enterprises would enhance service quality and effectively integrate heritage with technology to achieve success.

MICE EXPO 2025 brings together 150 sellers and 1,500 buyers from over 800 enterprises at home and abroad, creating a platform for networking, contract signing and discussion on market trends and future directions.

Nguyễn Đức Anh, Chairman of the Vietnam MICE Tourism Chapter, said this is the third edition of the expo, with the theme emphasising the synergy between Việt Nam’s cultural identity and abundant natural heritage with technological innovations shaping the future of tourism. “Heritage provides the foundation for unique MICE experiences, while technology is the bridge to more professional and sustainable development,” he remarked.

This year’s edition features several notable improvements compared to 2024, such as the exhibition space has doubled, the number of buyers has increased by 50 per cent, and for the first time, over 50 international buyers are in attendance. The event also includes familiarisation trips (FamTrips) to showcase Việt Nam’s destinations and people.

In addition to business-matching activities, the programme includes an expert seminar on MICE tourism and a Tech Zone displaying digital platforms and innovative applications for tourism and the MICE sector in particular. _ VNA/VNS