The right balance

September 26, 2025 - 16:18
Originating in Thạch Xá village more than three decades ago, the bamboo dragonfly was once just a simple toy for children. Today, it has become a cultural symbol that connects generations and keeps Vietnamese tradition alive.

Success on the international stage

Vietnamese singer Đức Phúc has won the Intervision music competition in Russia after beating 22 competitors on Sunday night. His victory marks the first time in nearly 50 years that Việt Nam has won at an international music contest. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent a message of congratulations to the 28-year-old artist and music fans nationwide.

