The right balance

Originating in Thạch Xá village more than three decades ago, the bamboo dragonfly was once just a simple toy for children. Today, it has become a cultural symbol that connects generations and keeps Vietnamese tradition alive.
Vietnamese singer Đức Phúc has won the Intervision music competition in Russia after beating 22 competitors on Sunday night. His victory marks the first time in nearly 50 years that Việt Nam has won at an international music contest. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent a message of congratulations to the 28-year-old artist and music fans nationwide.
On the night Việt Nam marked its 80th Independence Day at the Metropolitan Museum, the celebration took on a deeper resonance as President Lương Cường delivered a powerful call for peace at the United Nations Assembly.