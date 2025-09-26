Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cultures of five continents gather at first-ever festival in Hà Nội

September 26, 2025 - 20:37
According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình, the festival is a gathering of the diverse and vibrant colours of countries around the world, showcasing cultural regions from across the globe, all coming together to celebrate their uniqueness and blend harmoniously.
The poster introduces the first Cultures of the World Festival in Hà Nội. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's capital city is set to become a place for friends from around the globe to gather, as nearly 50 embassies and international organisations will participate in the first Cultures of the World Festival in Hà Nội.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình, the event will draw in the diverse and vibrant colours of countries around the world, showcasing a wide variety of regions all coming together to celebrate their uniqueness and blend harmoniously.

“It aims to create a colour of peace, a colour of the people and a colour of friendship, sending a message to nations worldwide,” he said.

The deputy minister added that it represents an unprecedented initiative in Việt Nam, where the identities of each nation and ethnic group are not only preserved, but also enrich the multicultural tapestry, upholding the spirit of solidarity and friendship among peoples.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình speaks at the press conference. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng

Thus far, 48 embassies, international organisations and foreign cultural centres in Việt Nam have registered to participate in the festival.

“This initiative has been fortunate to receive active support from diplomatic missions abroad. Therefore, we are implementing the final steps to ensure that on October 3, we can all join together for a vibrant opening ceremony filled with meaningful significance,” Bình noted.

Nguyễn Phương Hòa, Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event will be the largest and most diverse festival in the capital to date.

It will include 45 national cultural spaces, 33 food stalls, 16 art troupes from both at home and abroad, 12 entities showcasing books, and 20 countries submitting films for a screening programme.

The much-anticipated festival will take place in the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site in Hà Nội from October 3-5, featuring cultural excellence from all around the world.

Activities will include Hà Nội World Culture Day, the Hà Nội International Food Festival, film screening programmes, the Hà Nội International Folk Dance Programme, the Hà Nội International Fine Arts Programme, the Hà Nội International Costume Programme, the Áo Dài Festival, the Hà Nội International Book Fair, and various others.

With the motto 'Culture as the Foundation – Art as the Medium', the festival is expected to become an annual international cultural event in the city, contributing to the connection of nations and peoples and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

It will also enhance mutual understanding and trust between Việt Nam and the international community, confirming the important role and contributions of culture in achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals and helping ensure peace and prosperity in the region and across the world.

Further information can be found on the festival's official website at worldculturefestival.vn. _ VNS

festival culture

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Stepping into the global spotlight

As Vietnamese fashion takes bold strides onto the international stage, a new generation of designers is redefining the industry with a unique blend of cultural heritage, sustainable materials and modern aesthetics. From the runways of New York to the workshops of Hà Nội, brands like IVY moda and LA PHAM are proving that Việt Nam is no longer just a rising star but a creative force to watch.
Life & Style

Vietnamese architect grids a path to new beginnings

Two architectural works revitalising deserted spaces by Vietnamese architect Mai Hưng Trung, also known as Trung Mai, have been featured at the Venice Biennale Architettura 2025, the world's largest architecture event currently taking place in Venice, Italy

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom