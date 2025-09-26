Cultures of five continents gather at first-ever festival in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's capital city is set to become a place for friends from around the globe to gather, as nearly 50 embassies and international organisations will participate in the first Cultures of the World Festival in Hà Nội.

According to Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình, the event will draw in the diverse and vibrant colours of countries around the world, showcasing a wide variety of regions all coming together to celebrate their uniqueness and blend harmoniously.

“It aims to create a colour of peace, a colour of the people and a colour of friendship, sending a message to nations worldwide,” he said.

The deputy minister added that it represents an unprecedented initiative in Việt Nam, where the identities of each nation and ethnic group are not only preserved, but also enrich the multicultural tapestry, upholding the spirit of solidarity and friendship among peoples.

Thus far, 48 embassies, international organisations and foreign cultural centres in Việt Nam have registered to participate in the festival.

“This initiative has been fortunate to receive active support from diplomatic missions abroad. Therefore, we are implementing the final steps to ensure that on October 3, we can all join together for a vibrant opening ceremony filled with meaningful significance,” Bình noted.

Nguyễn Phương Hòa, Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event will be the largest and most diverse festival in the capital to date.

It will include 45 national cultural spaces, 33 food stalls, 16 art troupes from both at home and abroad, 12 entities showcasing books, and 20 countries submitting films for a screening programme.

The much-anticipated festival will take place in the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site in Hà Nội from October 3-5, featuring cultural excellence from all around the world.

Activities will include Hà Nội World Culture Day, the Hà Nội International Food Festival, film screening programmes, the Hà Nội International Folk Dance Programme, the Hà Nội International Fine Arts Programme, the Hà Nội International Costume Programme, the Áo Dài Festival, the Hà Nội International Book Fair, and various others.

With the motto 'Culture as the Foundation – Art as the Medium', the festival is expected to become an annual international cultural event in the city, contributing to the connection of nations and peoples and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

It will also enhance mutual understanding and trust between Việt Nam and the international community, confirming the important role and contributions of culture in achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals and helping ensure peace and prosperity in the region and across the world.

Further information can be found on the festival's official website at worldculturefestival.vn. _ VNS