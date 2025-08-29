Greens get serious at inaugural Emerald Cup

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s professional golf scene is set to take a major step forward as the inaugural Emerald Cup tees off at Emerald Country Club in Nhơn Trạch, Đồng Nai Province, on September 16–17 with a prize purse of VNĐ500 million (US$19,000).

From September 16–17, the Emerald Country Club in Nhơn Trạch, Đồng Nai Province will host the tournament, marking its introduction as the successor to the TKG Jeongsan Challenge series—formerly an official event on the Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA) Development Tour.

The revitalised event is designed to cultivate talent, providing athletes with vital experience and skill sharpening ahead of the more demanding VGA Tour. Under its new identity, the Emerald Cup aims to uphold high standards and open promising pathways, furthering the sustainable development of professional golf in Việt Nam.

The inaugural edition will see 80 golfers, including 20 women, compete for a substantial prize purse of VNĐ500 million ($19,000).

Meanwhile, the VGA Junior Tour 2025: Race to TaylorMade returns with its fourth leg at Vinpearl Golf Hải Phòng on September 13–14, offering young players—from under-9 to under-18 categories—the opportunity to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking points.

Competitors include previous leg winners: Lê Chúc An, Hồ Anh Huy and Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, all returning to prove their abilities and prepare for later international contests, including the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this year. — VNS