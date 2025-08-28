Kurash fighters to hunt regional victories in Indonesia

Kurash

HÀ NỘI — Leading Vietnamese martial artists will compete in the second Southeast Asian Kurash Championship 2025 from August 28-September 1 in Indonesia.

The competition will feature two categories, indoor and beach kurash (outdoor), each with 27 classes, totalling 54 fights over the five-day event.

The national coaching board notices that all 36 athletes are the strongest of Việt Nam currently and asked to earn highest results in both senior and junior tournaments.

Among medal hopes are Tô Thị Trang, Đỗ Thu Hà, Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến, Nguyễn Thị Hường, Chu Đức Đạt, Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc, Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Nhung, Lê Huỳnh Tường Vi, Cao Minh Nghĩa and Nguyễn Xuân Phi.

They previously competed in the Asian championship earlier this month in South Korea and won three gold, two silver and three bronze medals to place second in the overall tally.

A draw will be conducted on August 28 and teams will learn who they will face and have suitable plans in place.

Alongside Indonesia and Việt Nam, the tournament brings together teams from Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar, with more than 300 athletes competing in West Nusa Tenggara Province.

The championship will be held in the Senggigi Beach area in West Lombok Regency, a popular tourist destination. VNS