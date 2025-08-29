Vietnamese athletes face gender testing ahead of SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — The line between sport and science is under the spotlight once again as Vietnamese athletes prepare for the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games — and for some, that includes undergoing sex verification.

Ahead of the official team list submission in early September, the Việt Nam Athletics Federation has confirmed that a number of athletes will be subject to genetic testing to determine eligibility for women’s events.

Two female national team members will be tested for the SRY gene — a genetic marker found on the Y chromosome — to confirm their biological sex in accordance with competition regulations. The results will help determine whether they can compete in the women’s category at the SEA Games, which take place in Thailand this December.

The SRY gene test involves collecting a dried blood sample or oral mucosal fluid using a swab. Its purpose is to detect the presence or absence of the Y chromosome, a standard method used to establish biological sex in elite sport.

“The SRY gene test will provide the most accurate confirmation. The Vietnamese athletics team has organised testing for several athletes. The cost of this test is not prohibitive. We must adhere to regulations to avoid complications and potential lawsuits regarding the gender of female athletes competing in the 33rd SEA Games,” said head of the Athletics Department at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Nguyễn Đức Nguyên,.

Testing has been arranged throughout August, with results expected in time to finalise the athlete roster. The move follows a global trend towards stricter gender eligibility rules in sport.

In July, World Athletics announced that SRY gene testing will be mandatory for all female athletes at world-level events, starting with the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September. Several Vietnamese athletes set to compete have already been tested and have certified results. VNS