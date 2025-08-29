Hanoi Buffaloes edge closer to perfect season

HCM CITY — The Hanoi Buffaloes extended their record winning streak to 17 after a convincing 108-95 victory over the Ho Chi Minh City Wings on Thursday (August 28) at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium.

The game marked the final appearance for the City Wings in both the regular season and the VBA Star X tournament. The home team sought a farewell win for their supporters, while coach Matt Van Pelt’s Buffaloes aimed to maintain their unbeaten record of 16 consecutive victories. Both teams adjusted their starting line-ups, giving opportunities to young players Nathan Triết Huỳnh and Caleb Nguyễn.

The Wings made a strong start in the opening quarter, taking a 14-3 lead. However, the introduction of substitutes Trần Phi Hoàng Long and Lian Ramiro quickly shifted momentum. With 14 points from the bench duo, the Buffaloes closed the gap to 30-28.

In the second quarter, both sides engaged in an open contest. Khoa Trần impressed with his driving plays and assists, supported by teammates Bùi Anh Khoa and Trần Quang Duy. On the opposite side, Hoàng Long dominated in rebounding and perimeter shooting, while Jimmy Nguyễn provided additional scoring power. By half-time, the Buffaloes held a narrow 61-58 advantage.

The third quarter saw intensified exchanges, with Tamyrik Fields asserting his presence inside the paint. The Wings relied on their main scorers to stay in contention, but the Buffaloes maintained their slim lead at 80-78.

In the final quarter, the City Wings began to fade physically. Fields spearheaded a decisive 16-4 run that pushed the visitors ahead 96-82. Despite late rotations from coach Lê Trần Minh Nghĩa, the hosts could not recover, conceding a double-digit defeat.

Fields, the versatile centre of the Buffaloes, was named Player of the Game with 28 points and 19 rebounds. “Throughout the season, we have faced many difficult situations. But our unity has always brought us back on track to win. I believe the Buffaloes will continue this unbeaten run, even in the playoffs,” he said.

On a night when star guard DaQuan Bracey struggled to find rhythm, the Buffaloes were lifted by an extraordinary 58 points from their bench. Hoàng Long led the way with 22 points, followed by Ramiro with 20 and Jimmy Nguyễn with 12. For the Wings, Dakota Zinser stood out with 24 points.

The result cemented the Buffaloes at the top of the table with 17 victories, while the City Wings finished seventh with two wins and 16 losses. A win in their final game against the defending champions Saigon Heat would make the Buffaloes the first team in VBA history to complete an unbeaten regular season. VNS