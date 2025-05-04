Politics & Law
Home Brandinfo

Việt Nam sets world record with dazzling drone show featuring 10,500 drones

May 04, 2025 - 09:12
The drone light show in Hồ Chí Minh City on April 28 featured an impressive fleet of 10,500 drones. Photo: Nguyễn Thế Dương

HỒ CHÍ MINH CITY – A standout moment in the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) was an extraordinary drone light show that lit up the skies over Hồ Chí Minh City on April 28.

Featuring an impressive fleet of 10,500 drones, the performance dazzled spectators with vibrant, emotionally charged visuals that transformed the night sky and left an indelible impression on both locals and visitors.

The show dazzled spectators with vibrant, emotionally charged visuals that left an indelible impression on both locals and visitors. Photo: Nguyễn Thế Dương

The show was produced by Prowtech International Vina Joint Stock Company in partnership with domestic and international collaborators. More than a large-scale entertainment showcase, the spectacle embodied Việt Nam's spirit of innovation, resilience, and bold ambition in the digital era. 

The performance was certified by Guinness World Records as the “largest drone light show by number of drones flying simultaneously.”

Most notably, the performance was officially certified by Guinness World Records as the “largest drone light show by number of drones flying simultaneously.”

