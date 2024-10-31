Ascott Việt Nam and Blue Dragon join forces for the “Dragon Walk for Change” in Hà Nội

Hà Nội –The Dragon Walk for Change programme will be jointly held on Sunday (November 3) by the Ascott Limited, a wholly-owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand, and the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation at Yên Sở Park in the capital’s Hoàng Mai District.

This heartwarming event, organised in partnership with Viet Running and the Intrepid Foundation, aims to raise essential funds and awareness for homeless children and victims of human trafficking.

It is one of Ascott Việt Nam’s charitable programmes aimed at underprivileged children.

The Dragon Walk for Change invites a vibrant community of over 1,500 participants, including embassies, NGOs, international schools, and leading companies, to walk together in solidarity and empathy for the cause.

With distances of 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km, this event is designed to support the life-changing work of Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, which has, to date, rescued 1,654 individuals from trafficking and provided critical educational and vocational training for over 6,400 children.

As a key sponsor, Ascott Vietnam reaffirms its commitment to giving back to the local community and empowering vulnerable children to lead better lives. Through our involvement, we aim to support Blue Dragon's mission of transforming lives and creating sustainable opportunities for at-risk children and families.

The Blue Dragon Foundation has changed the lives of thousands of children and families in difficult circumstances.

David Cumming, Regional General Manager Việt Nam Cambodia & Myanmar says, "At Ascott, sustainability and social responsibility have been central to everything we have achieved over the past 30 years here in Việt Nam and will continue to do so as we look forever more ways to make a difference in our local communities. By partnering with Blue Dragon for the Dragon Walk for Change, we are able to take meaningful action to support vulnerable children and contribute to lasting change to improve the quality of their lives in so many ways. Our Ascott Cares initiative believes in the power of the community and forever giving back; thus, this event is a perfect reflection of those values. Together, we can all make a real difference, one step at a time."VNS