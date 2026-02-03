Politics & Law
Home

Marriott signs four-hotel deal with Masterise

February 03, 2026 - 15:41

Representatives of Marriott International and Masterise Group signed the agreement. — Photo courtesy of Masterise

HÀ NỘI — Marriott International has signed a landmark agreement with Masterise Group to develop four hotels and one branded residence project across Việt Nam, adding nearly 1,900 rooms and expanding the group’s luxury, premium and select-service portfolio in key urban and leisure destinations.

The new properties will span Hà Nội, HCM City and Cần Giờ, introducing brands including The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels and Four Points by Sheraton.

In HCM City’s District 1, The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon will mark the brand’s debut in the country’s commercial hub, featuring a 231-room hotel and 420 branded residences designed around high-end cultural, culinary and wellness experiences.

Meanwhile, a dual-branded eco-resort complex in Cần Giờ, part of the 2,870-hectare coastal urban tourism area, will house JW Marriott Hotel Saigon Cần Giờ and Four Points by Sheraton Saigon Cần Giờ, offering a combined 780 keys. The development aims to serve up to nine million annual visitors with extensive dining, meeting, recreation and wellness facilities.

In Hà Nội, the 494-key Co Loa Marriott Hotel will introduce the flagship Marriott Hotels brand to the capital. Located next to the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the property is designed to cater to business travellers and large-scale events with 3,000sq.m of meeting space, multiple dining venues, a spa, fitness centre and outdoor pool.

The agreement was signed by Gautam Bhandari, chief development officer for Asia Pacific excluding China at Marriott, and Nelly Phuong Ta, head of hospitality and entertainment at Masterise Group.

Bhandari said the partnership reflected a shared commitment to developing enduring icons that meet Marriott’s global standards and deliver memorable experiences for both domestic and international travellers.

Ta added that the projects aimed to become catalysts for local economic growth and cultural preservation, while marking Masterise’s strategic expansion into hospitality through its newly launched Masterise Hospitality and Entertainment unit.

As of the third quarter of 2025, Marriott operates 29 properties in Việt Nam and has more than 30 additional projects in the pipeline, underscoring strong confidence in the country’s fast-growing tourism market. — VNS

Celebrated chefs to show off at Le Meridien Saigon

The one-night-only event in HCM City will present an exciting series of chef collaborations and the latest features of chef Sam Aisbett of Akuna at Le Meridien Saigon and celebrated chef Peter Gilmore at Bennelong in the Sydney Opera House, and Quay at The Rocks in Sydney.

