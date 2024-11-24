Galbi Roman: A Korean BBQ feast that sizzles

By Carlos Ottery

It seems every country has its moment in the sun, and for South Korea, it feels like that moment has stretched into a decade-long heatwave. From globally revered K-pop to Oscar-winning films, the K-Wave shows no signs of abating—and its cuisine is riding the wave too.

Communal dining where the food is cooked at the table comes in myriad forms: Alongside Japan’s teppanyaki and China’s hotpot, Korea’s barbecue is another standout. Hà Nội’s Galbi Roman is a stellar addition to the capital’s many restaurant offerings, delivering a dining experience that is as much about the spectacle as it is about the food.

The scene

Located in bustling Ba Đình, Galbi Roman spans two airy, well-lit floors. It’s a hive of activity, particularly in the evenings and on weekends, so it’s worth booking ahead.

The restaurant buzzes with an infectious energy, making it ideal for lively gatherings with friends or family. A large group works well here. Korean BBQ isn’t just a meal; it’s a social event: the foundation of a good party.

For the uninitiated, Korean barbecue (gogi-gui, which literally means “meat grilling”) involves diners grilling their own meats on a tabletop grill. It’s a cornerstone of Korean cuisine, and Galbi Roman delivers on all fronts, from the high-quality meats to the myriad side dishes, known as banchan.

The main event: meat

The meat is the star of the show, and at Galbi Roman, there’s plenty to choose from. The buffet option at VND499,000 per person (minimum two people) brings unlimited plates of beefsteak, pork belly, ribs, and marinated cuts to your table, cooked on the grill by attentive, eager staff. The pork belly (samgyeopsal) is thickly sliced and gloriously fatty, while the marinated beef ribs (galbi) are a masterclass in sweet, smoky flavour.

The real magic happens when you combine these grilled cuts with ssamjang (a savoury dipping sauce), fresh lettuce or perilla leaves, a dash of garlic, a slice of chilli, and a dollop of kimchi. One bite delivers a perfect interplay of flavours—smoky, tangy, spicy, and fresh—and textures that range from crispy to tender.

One of the things that make Korean BBQ such a delight is the sheer scale and balance of flavours. At one sitting, you’ll experience sweet, salty, bitter, sour, smoky, hot, and cold—often all in one mouthful. This variety and complementary balance are what keep diners coming back time and time again.

If you’re looking to keep costs down, the VND299,000 buffet focuses on pork cuts, which still pack plenty of variety. Whichever option you choose, prepare to eat deeply and well. This is a no-nonsense, unapologetically hearty cuisine best enjoyed with a boisterous group with a keen thirst.

The supporting cast: banchan

No Korean BBQ experience is complete without banchan. These small side dishes are as essential as the meat, and Galbi Roman doesn’t skimp. You’ll find a colourful spread of potato salad, steamed egg, kimchi, pickled mustard leaves, cold noodles, purple sticky rice breaded shrimp, and even seafood soup, to name just a few.

What sets Galbi Roman apart is the sheer generosity of its banchan. About a dozen varieties are served with any order at no extra charge, and refills are just a request away. The seafood salad is fresh. The steamed egg is a standout—soft, custardy, and mildly savoury—while the kimchi is perfectly balanced, offering just the right kick of spice. Together, these dishes complement the grilled meats, creating a vibrant, communal feast in the heart of Hà Nội.

A boozy affair

With Koreans being Koreans, it’s vitally important all this is paired with booze, and lots of it. And there are generally three main options: soju, the quintessential Korean spirit, has a clean, slightly sweet flavour that pairs beautifully with the richness of the meats. Beer, often served alongside soju in the form of a “soju bomb” (so-maek), is a rowdy favourite for parties. Then there’s makgeolli, a milky-coloured sweet, slightly fizzy rice wine served in copper bowls. Its refreshing tanginess is a delightful contrast to the smoky flavours of the BBQ. Suggesting there are three main options is perhaps slightly misleading. Any diner worth his salt should surely try all three. It would be, as they say, rude not to.

The roots of Korean barbecue trace back to ancient Korea, with grilling methods influenced by the nomadic tribes of the Goguryeo Kingdom and later the Mongols. Over centuries, Korea perfected the art, incorporating marinated meats like bulgogi and galbi during the Joseon dynasty. Today, it’s a symbol of communal dining and yet another global ambassador for Korean culture.

Galbi Roman ticks all the boxes for an exceptional Korean BBQ experience: endlessly helpful staff, fair pricing, stunning food, and a buzzy atmosphere. It’s a place that will have you coming back again and again—whether to introduce first-timers to the wonders of Korean barbecue or simply to indulge in a feast with friends. VNS

Galbi Roman

Address: 25 Phan Kế Bính St, Ba Đình Dist, Hà Nội

Opening hours: 10:30am to 11pm

Price range: VND300,000 to 1 million per person

Comments: Top-notch Korean barbecue served in an electric atmosphere