Barbak: Mediterranean flavours on a skewer

By Hamy Nguyễn
I grew up in Việt Nam, surrounded by bamboo meat skewers that pack a flavour punch (if you haven’t tried them yet, you’re seriously missing out). Then one day, a French friend nudged me playfully and asked “Have you ever tried European skewers?”
Before I knew it, I was on an unexpected adventure to Barbak – where skewers go international and flavours take a joyride.
|Barbak uses a warm brown colour scheme as the main tone, while all the tableware is in a cool grey stainless steel tone. VNS Photos Hamy Nguyễn
Barbak is a restaurant located right across from West Lake, offering a beautiful view of the lake. Inside, the interior design is meticulously crafted. There’s a small, intriguing contrast: the restaurant uses a warm brown colour scheme as the main tone, while all the tableware is in a cool grey stainless steel tone.
Now, I can't wait to dive into the part you're all excited about: the food!
|Mezze Assortment.
The Mezze Assortment (VNĐ199,000) is a delightful Mediterranean style appetiser set featuring fluffy focaccia and five irresistible dipping sauces (baba ghanoush, tzatziki, hummus, tarama, and grilled piquillo peppers romesco)
First off, the bread deserves a fan club. The sauces are not only gorgeous but also have a smooth and creamy texture that’s rich yet airy – perfect for dipping.
My top picks? The roasted eggplant, tzatziki, and hummus. But here’s the kicker: with only three slices of bread and a mountain of sauce, I was left wondering what to do with all that leftover goodness. Order more bread, and you might roll out of there.
|Tuna Mosaic.
The next appetiser is Tuna Mosaic (VNĐ189,000). This isn’t just a treat for the eyes; it’s a playful flavour explosion. The jewel-like tuna slices rest on a zesty mix of horseradish and sweet mango, perfectly balanced by a slightly tangy mustard sauce that really lets the freshness of the tuna shine.
Normally, tuna isn't my thing – it’s often too lean and boring. But this tuna? Firm, meaty, and with a hint of seaweed flavour. It’s like the tuna dressed up for a VIP party – refreshing, bold, and just the right amount of sass. A dish that makes you feel fancy, but with a wink of fun.
|Beef tartare.
Beef tartare (VNĐ329,000) is my ride-or-die at any restaurant where it’s on the menu. The secret? Keep it simple: fresh, lean, and high-quality beef. Barbak nails it with their beef tenderloin, but here’s the thing – I’m not a fan of minced beef in my tartare. I like my beef in cubes, so I can actually feel the texture, not mush it around.
The usual suspects make their appearance: egg yolk, capers, pickles, shallots, parsley, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, olive oil. Nothing fancy, but hey, it works. Those truffle fries were the real MVP – crispy, aromatic, and with a sprinkle of Parmesan that made me question if I should share (spoiler: I didn’t).
I’d be a fool to skip the real stars of Barbak: the skewers. These heavy-duty stainless-steel wonders could probably lift weights.
Taking the staff's advice, I dove into two meats that are must-tries: Wagyu cheek (VNĐ289,000) and Wagyu tongue (VNĐ239,000). You can choose from 12 different dipping sauces to match your meat cravings, like a sauce buffet for your taste buds. But seriously, don’t skip the blue cheese fusion sauce, it’s like a flavour fairy tale. The lemon juice in it works wonders, cutting through the richness like a superhero saving your palate from a meat coma.
|Wagyu cheek.
The Wagyu cheek is slow-cooked before grilling, which makes it so tender you could practically shred it with a whisper, with the marbling retained instead of melting away during the long time cooking process.
The beef tongue offers a sweet, melt-in-your-mouth experience with each bite; I suspect it was sous-vide before grilling to achieve a nice char on the outside while keeping it juicy on the inside. It pairs beautifully with the Tare sauce, along with a hint of saltiness from soy sauce and Dashi.
|Barbak is a restaurant located right across from West Lake, offering a beautiful view of the lake.
As I write this, I’ve eaten at the restaurant twice in one month – yes, it’s that good. The dishes I’ve highlighted are definitely ones I’ll be ordering every time I visit, and I might even set up a little ‘frequent diner’ card just for Barbak.
If you're on the lookout for a place that delivers both comfort and culinary excitement, Barbak hits the spot. VNS
----------------
Barbak
Address: 22 Quảng An Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội
Price: from VNĐ49,000 – 539,000
Comment: Modern, cosy, fusion, flavourful, exquisite.