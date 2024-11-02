Great halal restaurants ready for gourmands in both Hà Nội and HCM City

Although Việt Nam is not the birthplace of halal cuisine, it has become a captivating travel destination and a culinary paradise, where international tourists can savour familiar flavours far from home. If you’re exploring Hà Nội or Hồ Chí Minh City and seeking halal food, the following restaurants are worth a visit:
HÀ NỘI
Tandoor
|Founded in 1996, Tandoor is the first Indian restaurant in Hà Nội. Photo tandoorvietnam.com
With restaurants in both Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, Tandoor is a popular choice for many Muslim visitors, offering halal cuisine with traditional and creative Indian dishes that deliver a balanced blend of flavours and spices.
Tandoor situated in Hà Nội's Old Quarter features a menu that brings together the best of Northern and Southern Indian cuisine, with a selection of vegetarian options to cater to varied tastes.
|Tandoor features a menu that offers a perfect mix of specialties from both Northern and Southern India. Photo courtesy of Tandoor Restaurant
The cosy setting and beautifully presented dishes add to the experience, making Tandoor a great spot for anyone seeking authentic Indian flavours. Their Tandoori chicken—yoghurt-marinated and grilled with aromatic spices—is a must-try.
- Address: 24 Hàng Bè Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội
- Hotline: +84 (0)847 668 668
- Website: tandoorvietnam.com
|Nan N Kabab Restaurant is popular with Muslim tourists by trusted halal food. Photo courtesy of Nan N Kabab
Nan N Kabab – Middle Eastern Restaurant
Located near West Lake, Nan N Kabab serves authentic halal dishes inspired by Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Middle East. Known for its grilled kebabs and freshly baked naan, the restaurant is popular with both the Muslim community and international guests. The menu also includes a variety of Karahi dishes, appetizers, and beverages.
The restaurant, surrounded by greenery, offers a relaxing ambience and a welcoming space. With competitive pricing, Nan N Kabab is a favourite for travellers and locals alike.
- Addresses:49 Xuân Diệu Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. Hotline: 0981 347 17134 Lò Rèn Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. Hotline: 0969 344 487
|Mandi is a traditional dish consisting mainly of meat and rice with a special blend of spices. Photo courtesy of Nan N Kabab
Khazaana
As one of Hà Nội’s oldest Indian restaurants, Khazaana is celebrated for its authentic Indian and Mughlai cuisine. The menu offers a range of flavours from mild to fiery curries, all crafted with spices directly imported from the Indian subcontinent. Khazaana’s chefs have perfected the art of transforming simple ingredients into exquisite dishes, promising a memorable culinary experience.
- Address: 11 Lý Thái Tổ Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội
- Tel: +84 24 3934 5657
- Website: khazaana.vn
|Khazaana’s Tandoori – whole chicken cooked in Indian oven in which charcoal is burnt to give meat a smokey flavour with yoghurt and spices. Photo courtesy of Khazaana
HCM CITY
Al-Sham Saigon
|Al-Sham Saigon on Võ Văn Kiệt Street in HCM City's District 1 is a popular halal restaurant among those who love middle eastern food, particularly Syrian and Lebanese cuisine. VNS Photo Gia Linh
Located on Võ Văn Kiệt Street in District 1, Al-Sham Saigon has served authentic Syrian and Lebanese cuisine for seven years. Ingredients, including vegetables, chicken, goat, and lamb, are sourced from its own farms in Vũng Tàu Province and Đà Lạt City. The menu features over 100 options, with classics like hummus and kibbeh and unique desserts like ras al-abed.
|Among a hundred dishes, Al-Sham's grilled meat, kabsa rice with mutton lahm, and hummus with lamb are must-tries. VNS Photo Gia Linh
Every Sunday, Al-Sham hosts a buffet of over 100 dishes, including a whole grilled lamb, for VNĐ250,000 (US$9.80). For those looking to cook at home, the restaurant also sells Middle Eastern spices, syrups, dried beans, and frozen halal poultry.
- Address: 314 Võ Văn Kiệt Street, Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward, District 1, HCM City
- Tel: 0984 597 160
- Website: alshamsaigon.com
Anatolia Turkish Cuisine
Anatolia, on Pasteur Street, offers an authentic Turkish dining experience, with a menu featuring dishes like kebabs, hummus, and Turkish pizza topped with beef and mozzarella. Don’t miss the baklava for dessert, a layered pastry with honey and nuts.
|Turkish pizza and hummus and falafel plates are packed with flavours and are Anatolia's favourite for many diners. VNS Photo Gia Linh
Traditional Turkish coffee, served in finjan cups, and complimentary Turkish tea are also available.
- Address: 65 Pasteur Street, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, HCM City
- Tel: 070 534 5858
- Website: anatolia.vn
Phở Muslim
|Phở Muslim on Trần Hưng Đạo Street is a popular breakfast eatery among foreigners and locals alike. VNS Photo Gia Linh
Phở Muslim is behind the Masjid Jamiul Islamiyah Mosque. It serves affordable Vietnamese classics, including phở, bún bò Huế, and bò kho, priced at just VNĐ50,000 (US$2) per bowl.
|The place serves authentic phở bowls, along with other Vietnamese staples such as bún bò huế and bò kho. VNS Photo Gia Linh
The unassuming spot is popular for its flavourful dishes, and dipping Vietnamese bánh mì into the broth is highly recommended. Soft drinks, iced tea, and coffee are also on the menu.
- Address: Alley 457, TK 25/18 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Cầu Kho Ward, District 1, HCM City
- Tel: 0934 042 994