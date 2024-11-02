Great halal restaurants ready for gourmands in both Hà Nội and HCM City

Although Việt Nam is not the birthplace of halal cuisine, it has become a captivating travel destination and a culinary paradise, where international tourists can savour familiar flavours far from home. If you’re exploring Hà Nội or Hồ Chí Minh City and seeking halal food, the following restaurants are worth a visit:

HÀ NỘI

Tandoor

With restaurants in both Hà Nội and Hồ Chí Minh City, Tandoor is a popular choice for many Muslim visitors, offering halal cuisine with traditional and creative Indian dishes that deliver a balanced blend of flavours and spices.

Tandoor situated in Hà Nội's Old Quarter features a menu that brings together the best of Northern and Southern Indian cuisine, with a selection of vegetarian options to cater to varied tastes.

The cosy setting and beautifully presented dishes add to the experience, making Tandoor a great spot for anyone seeking authentic Indian flavours. Their Tandoori chicken—yoghurt-marinated and grilled with aromatic spices—is a must-try.

Address: 24 Hàng Bè Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Hotline: +84 (0)847 668 668

Website: tandoorvietnam.com

Nan N Kabab – Middle Eastern Restaurant

Located near West Lake, Nan N Kabab serves authentic halal dishes inspired by Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the Middle East. Known for its grilled kebabs and freshly baked naan, the restaurant is popular with both the Muslim community and international guests. The menu also includes a variety of Karahi dishes, appetizers, and beverages.

The restaurant, surrounded by greenery, offers a relaxing ambience and a welcoming space. With competitive pricing, Nan N Kabab is a favourite for travellers and locals alike.

Addresses:49 Xuân Diệu Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội. Hotline: 0981 347 17134 Lò Rèn Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. Hotline: 0969 344 487

Khazaana

As one of Hà Nội’s oldest Indian restaurants, Khazaana is celebrated for its authentic Indian and Mughlai cuisine. The menu offers a range of flavours from mild to fiery curries, all crafted with spices directly imported from the Indian subcontinent. Khazaana’s chefs have perfected the art of transforming simple ingredients into exquisite dishes, promising a memorable culinary experience.

Address: 11 Lý Thái Tổ Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội

Tel: +84 24 3934 5657

Website: khazaana.vn

HCM CITY

Al-Sham Saigon

Located on Võ Văn Kiệt Street in District 1, Al-Sham Saigon has served authentic Syrian and Lebanese cuisine for seven years. Ingredients, including vegetables, chicken, goat, and lamb, are sourced from its own farms in Vũng Tàu Province and Đà Lạt City. The menu features over 100 options, with classics like hummus and kibbeh and unique desserts like ras al-abed.

Every Sunday, Al-Sham hosts a buffet of over 100 dishes, including a whole grilled lamb, for VNĐ250,000 (US$9.80). For those looking to cook at home, the restaurant also sells Middle Eastern spices, syrups, dried beans, and frozen halal poultry.

Address: 314 Võ Văn Kiệt Street, Cầu Ông Lãnh Ward, District 1, HCM City

Tel: 0984 597 160

Website: alshamsaigon.com

Anatolia Turkish Cuisine

Anatolia, on Pasteur Street, offers an authentic Turkish dining experience, with a menu featuring dishes like kebabs, hummus, and Turkish pizza topped with beef and mozzarella. Don’t miss the baklava for dessert, a layered pastry with honey and nuts.

Traditional Turkish coffee, served in finjan cups, and complimentary Turkish tea are also available.

Address: 65 Pasteur Street, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, HCM City

Tel: 070 534 5858

Website: anatolia.vn

Phở Muslim

Phở Muslim is behind the Masjid Jamiul Islamiyah Mosque. It serves affordable Vietnamese classics, including phở, bún bò Huế, and bò kho, priced at just VNĐ50,000 (US$2) per bowl.

The unassuming spot is popular for its flavourful dishes, and dipping Vietnamese bánh mì into the broth is highly recommended. Soft drinks, iced tea, and coffee are also on the menu.