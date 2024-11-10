Great Wall offers British-Chinese food in Hà Nội

by Ngô Minh

Hà Nội has no shortage of restaurants serving Chinese food, but Great Wall has its own unique character. It is a fusion of excellent British-Chinese food and a stylish cocktail bar.

It was a rainy afternoon, my friend invited me to Great Wall near West Lake after a long time not seeing each other. She said over the phone: "Find the restaurant with the most lanterns on Đặng Thai Mai Street."

That's how I found Great Wall with its bold Chinese architectural style.

The restaurant space is not too big but very cosy, luxurious and impressive. The main colours are red velvet and black, both mysterious and sexy. The red velvet table and chairs, paintings of Peking opera actors and red peonies create a harmonious space.

We met actress-artist Diễm Hằng, co-owner of the restaurant. She warmly welcomed us and personally brought out the menu to introduce the food for us to choose.

"Craving a taste of British-Chinese cuisine? Look no further than Great Wall's prawn and pork dim sums. These little bites of heaven are packed with flavour, combining sweet prawns and savoury pork in the perfect balance,” she said.

She wasn't exaggerating. We tried four different dim sums, each with its own unique flavour and eye-catching appearance. I especially enjoyed the steamed egg custard buns (Liu Sha Bao in Chinese) which were steamed in a bamboo basket.

The delicious sweet and salty filling is made with butter, salted egg yolks, milk powder, custard powder, evaporated milk, and sugar. When the bun is broken in half, the filling flows out like molten lava.

Following Hằng’s recommendation, we ordered the next dish of Peking Duck, the rich gamey flavour of the meat and the slightly crispy skin contrasting beautifully with the fresh spring onions and cucumber, all served with a fragrant, sweet hoi sin sauce and chilli oil for dipping.

Great Wall also offers European food. I tried two beef dishes, Fuji Beef Steak and Steak tartare and frankly, they were better than some restaurants specialising in European food.

The exquisite Fuji Beef Steak was expertly seasoned with the aromatic warmth of Sichuan peppercorns. The beef steak is sourced from the finest quality beef, known for its tenderness, juiciness, and rich flavour.

The marbling in Fuji beef is exceptional, ensuring a melt-in-your-mouth experience. This harmonious fusion of tender, juicy beef and the tingling spice of Sichuan pepper tantalised our taste buds.

When coming to a Chinese restaurant, diners cannot miss Sichuan Hotpot, a renowned dish from the Sichuan province of China known for its signature spicy flavour and the perfect blend of various spices.

Hà Nội winter is approaching. This dish will be a favourite during the winter months, as people gather around the steaming hotpot. The flavour of Sichuan Hotpot comes not only from chilli peppers and Sichuan peppercorns but also from the harmony of traditional spices like star anise, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Kevin Foo, a regular at Great Wall said he had an unforgettable experience that left him craving more.

“The first thing that struck me was the restaurant's elegant décor, combining traditional Chinese elements with modern touches,” he said.

"The dimly lit dining area exuded an inviting atmosphere, creating a perfect setting for an intimate dinner or a cosy gathering with friends and family. The attentive staff added to the overall positive impression, always ready to assist and offer recommendations.”

Foo added that the restaurant offered an extensive beverage selection, including a well-curated wine list and a range of expertly crafted cocktails. The bar area itself is a cosy spot to unwind, making it an ideal place for pre-dinner drinks or a night out with friends.

Great Wall offers an authentic Chinese culinary experience with a team of professional, experienced chefs. The diverse menu, spacious setting, and elegant decor make it a perfect spot for impressive parties. VNS

Great Wall Restaurant

Add: 19 Đặng Thai Mai Street, Tây Hồ District, Hà Nội

Tel: 0867 458 898

Open: From 10am until late

Order via Facebook Messenger, Grab, Shoppee Food

Description: A British-Chinese restaurant in Hà Nội serving up classics such as Peking Duck, beef in black bean sauce, chow mein, dim sum, and sweet-and-sour chicken balls.