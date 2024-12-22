Michelin-approved: Why Elgin Saigon is the talk of District 1

By Hamy Nguyễn

There are two key ingredients that make a restaurant one of my favourites: First, it’s tucked away like a hidden gem: no flashing neon signs, no loud "look at me" vibe, so you walk in with low expectations (and no pressure to dress up). Second, the food? Totally out-of-the-box creative, like someone finally broke all the rules.

Surprisingly, I found both at Elgin. Big shout-out to Harper – my foodie guru, who’s been in Hồ Chí Minh City for 20 years and has yet to lead me astray. Seriously, I trust her recommendations like my life depends on them.

One thing I noticed about Elgin is that they’re not afraid of change. The menu gets a fresh makeover quite often, so don’t get too attached to any one dish. It's delightfully short, with only about 20 items, making it easy to choose (or just try them all). Most dishes come in sharing portions, which makes it perfect for groups or those who enjoy a little variety on their plate. Plus, there’s a cosy little open bar where you can sip your drink while pretending to be fancy.

Now, let me tell you about some of my favourites from that day!

Duck Confit (VNĐ295,000) at Elgin Saigon isn’t just a dish; it’s practically a celebrity. The staff swear it’s the one everyone will walk in, order, and instantly fall in love with. Picture this: a perfectly confit duck leg paired with creamy blue cheese fondue, all wrapped up in a soft tortilla. That’s right, bite-sized rolls of indulgence.

I’m especially into the crunch of fresh apple and kale, the spicy walnuts that bring the heat, and that smoky pear vinaigrette that ties everything together like a plot twist in a thriller. A delightful mix of flavours and textures, this dish is a must-try for anyone who enjoys eating with both their taste buds and their heart.

As a raw beef fan, I couldn’t pass up Wagyu Tataki (VNĐ465,000) on the menu. This dish is pretty much my dream come true. It features paper-thin, perfectly seared Wagyu beef, topped with a decadent truffle ponzu aioli that’s rich in umami.

The real magic happens when the staff brings it to the table and torches it right before your eyes. You’re getting a live show with your meal. The dish also includes yuzu daikon, giving you that citrusy crunch, while green beans and kombu add just the right amount of earthiness. Crispy shallots, garlic, and sesame make for a satisfying crunch, and the enoki tempura? Pure crispy, airy joy. It’s a perfect blend of textures and flavours that will have you wondering if your taste buds just hit the jackpot.

Jump into Drunken Noodles (VNĐ265,000), a dish that many Asians will find familiar. It is a stir-fry sensation that hits all the right notes. With juicy tiger prawns and noodles dancing in a spicy, aromatic herb mix, it's like a flavour party in your mouth.

There’s a whole bunch of spices working their magic here, making this dish a perfect Asian-fusion mash-up – fresh basil, kaffir lime leaves, garlic, and shallots, just to name a few. It’s the right balance of savoury, spicy, and fragrant, with just enough heat to make your taste buds do a little happy dance, but not so much that you lose track of the sweet, tender prawns. Each bite is bold, complex, and guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

One dish I had high hopes for, but perhaps because of my expectations, I rated it slightly lower than the others, is Char Siu Pork Jowl (VNĐ365,000). It’s a delicious dish with tender pork jowl glazed in a sweet and savoury char siu sauce. The miso-fermented apple adds a tangy sweetness, while pickled chive flowers and mustard seeds give a nice balance of freshness and spice. The blue cheese emulsion brings richness to the dish. However, I think the ratio of pickles and apple should be increased to balance out the fatty pork jowl, as the richness of the pork combined with the blue cheese can be a bit heavy.

Elgin Saigon is the perfect spot for anyone who thinks Michelin-approved dining needs to come with a side of stuffiness (spoiler alert), it doesn’t!

This hidden gem in District 1 serves up creative, no-fuss dishes that are as fun as they are flavourful. Whether you're after a bold, comforting flavour or a new culinary adventure, Elgin Saigon is where the magic happens, and where your stomach will thank you for it. VNS

Elgin Saigon

Address: 27 Mạc Đĩnh Chi, District 1, HCM City

Price: from VNĐ265,000 – 465,000

Comment: fusion, flavourful, creative, cosy, dynamic.