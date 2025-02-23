Mizumi Westlake: A modern Japanese eatery

By Carlos Ottery

In the ever-expanding landscape of Hà Nội’s dining scene, sushi remains one of those cuisines where quality can swing wildly from one extreme to the other. You can find it for the price of a bowl of phở, or you can drop the equivalent of a month’s rent on an omakase experience that promises an edible epiphany. But, as any seasoned sushi lover will tell you, price doesn’t always equal quality—not all cheap sushi is bad, and not all high-end sushi is great.

Mizumi Westlake sits firmly at the very top of the mid-tier, striking a balance between affordability and craftsmanship. It’s not Tokyo’s Tsukiji Market, nor is it the budget tray you might regret at the supermarket. Instead, it offers a thoughtful, well-executed sushi experience that delivers solid value for money. And, as I discovered, it does so with a sleek setting, attention to detail, and an all-you-can-eat deal that’s hard to beat.

Perched atop the Fraser Suites in Tây Hồ District, Mizumi welcomes diners into a sleek, modern space with minimalist décor that keeps the focus on the panoramic views of West Lake. It’s the kind of place where you could comfortably hash out a business deal over a platter of sashimi or enjoy a casual family lunch with the kids. Service is attentive but never intrusive, and little touches—like a warm towel upon arrival and another towards the end of the meal—add a sense of hospitality often missing in lesser establishments.

All-you-can-eat extravaganza

Mizumi’s all-you-can-eat sushi deal is a standout offering, available from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm on weekends for a very reasonable VND495,000. If you’ve ever hesitated at an "unlimited sushi" sign for fear of receiving mystery fish and rice bricks, rest assured—Mizumi does not take shortcuts.

The tiger prawn rolls arrive fresh, the sweetness of the prawn playing harmoniously with the subtle tang of vinegared rice. The Philadelphia smoked salmon rolls offer a creamy, smoky hit, while the spicy tuna rolls bring just the right amount of heat. The nigiri selection spans the oceanic spectrum, with salmon, tuna, eel, octopus, and tiger prawns, all presented with a careful eye for balance and freshness.

The prawn tempura is a triumph, arriving light, crisp, and golden, with juicy prawns inside. Often, tempura batter can be a letdown—either too thick and doughy or so oily it leaves a slick on your lips. Here, they get it just right, the batter shattering on the first bite, giving way to the sweet, succulent prawn inside.

Other options include miso soup, chicken karaage, and various rice bowls, making this one of the best-value Japanese dining experiences in the city. And for an extra VNĐ200,000, diners can upgrade to unlimited house wine and sake, which—if you’re looking to make an afternoon of it—is a tempting proposition.

One tiny heartbreak: Mizumi used to offer an additional VNĐ300,000 upgrade to premium sushi, but this option has been discontinued, leaving this diner almost in tears.

Rice, rice baby

Anyone can slice raw fish and place it on rice, but not everyone gets the rice right. Mizumi does.

Instead of the stiff, over-packed rice blocks that some mid-range places serve, Mizumi imports premium Japanese sushi rice, with short, delicate pearl-like grains packed lightly enough to hold their form but soft enough to melt in your mouth. This may seem like a small detail, but it makes all the difference.

Attentive without being overbearing, Mizumi’s staff elevate the dining experience. They notice the little things, from proactively offering a baby chair to ensuring drinks stay topped up, leaving diners feeling both refreshed and well cared for.

Beyond the dining room, Mizumi’s Sky Lounge offers a rooftop retreat with a small pool and spectacular views of West Lake. It’s a prime spot for a sundowner, where you can sip a cocktail while taking in one of Hà Nội’s best sunset views.

At VNĐ500,000 to 1,000,000 per person (though you could easily pay more), Mizumi is not trying to compete with Hà Nội’s ultra-premium sushi joints, but that’s exactly what makes it worthwhile. It delivers thoughtful, well-crafted sushi without the eye-watering bill, making it one of the best mid-tier Japanese restaurants in the city.

If you’re looking for quality sushi that won’t break the bank, Mizumi Westlake more than delivers. And with its all-you-can-eat deal, attentive service, and a rooftop bar for a post-meal wind-down, it’s a no-brainer for anyone craving a proper Japanese feast.

Mizumi Westlake

Address: Fraser Suites, 51 Xuân Diệu St, Tây Hồ Dist, Hà Nội

Opening hours: 11 am to 11 pm

Price range: VNĐ500,000 to 1.5 million+ per person

Comments: Quality sushi with a view, best enjoyed with the all-you-can-eat deal.