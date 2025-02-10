New Year, new Été - bistro in the heart of Ba Đình 

By Alex Reeves (@afreeves23)

Été Bar has always been on my radar but admittedly, reviewing it for our weekend paper was not on my 2025 bingo card, but here we are. Été was always a place where almost everyone I knew seemed to have been a regular at one point or another. “Oh yeah, Été, I’ve been there plenty of times” and “ah, that’s the spot just off Doi Can, right?”, are just a couple of phrases I’ve definitely heard uttered more than once.

It is indeed the place off of Đội Cấn Street and it’s been the setting to many a different sort of evening over the years, but for me, it was always more a bar where I might take a chance on a burger than somewhere I would consider crowing about for other ‘foodies’. It was a stalwart of Hà Nội expat bars, part of the furniture, a safe bet, a sure thing, a great option. It’s been many things and still is, but has it ever served foie gras? Well, it does now.

While ‘serving foie gras’ isn’t a reason to visit, let alone review somewhere in and of itself, it will be a clear marker of the change afoot to any past regulars who have drifted off to other parts of the city. Été has been standing for two decades now, originally a French-Korean-owned venture, it was a real place to be in its early days and it endured further under a French-Vietnamese couple before their split removed any French influence from the ownership over the last decade.

It continued to be a success and hub for all different kinds of expats but most recently due to age and a changing demographic, it had at times become a last resort, or people pleaser rather than a first choice or must-visit. Now, the French influence has returned and so with it, a very good reason to revisit and see which way the wind is blowing. Perhaps a return to its glory days from before the rise of the West Lake bubble.

In an area that is growing in numbers but still lacking in eateries when compared to Tây Hồ, it has now been transformed into a bistro at the hands of Cesar, who has been well involved in the F&B game here over the last decade and Chi, of Paolo and Chi fame. Upon entering the revamped space, you're met with an ambiance that marries upscale gastropub with the comfort of a classic bistro. Light woods and a palette mixing cool and warm hues give a modern yet timeless vibe.

This isn’t an attempt to reinvent the wheel or an avant-garde pitch, but rather a reinvigoration of a neighbourhood classic with an atmosphere to match. Cesar, ever-present, circulates among the tables, embodying a bistro’s typical convivial spirit. The ambiance is exactly what you'd hope for on a buzzing Friday night: lively yet laid-back, refined but without pretension. The man himself has also hinted at an upcoming specials board that promises ‘get it while it’s hot’ style delights on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As it happens, a seasonal offering is what got us out of the starting blocks. Raclette, French style, is more playful and communal than its unwieldy Swiss cousin. A generous plate of slices is served with a portable grill to render the cheese to its gooey best. The cheese with its distinctive nutty aroma can be lathered over baby potatoes, button mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and pickles alongside a frankly massive portion of classic cold-cut meat - salami, prosciutto and fresh ham, the full house (VNĐ620,000/$25).

Next up was a green tea & smoked duck salad, interplayed with slices of beetroot, orange, and walnut, adding both flavour and texture in a homemade raspberry dressing. Incredibly well-balanced, sweet, smoky and earthy with a satisfying crunch. I was surprised at just how well this came together in that each aspect of the salad truly complemented one another, elevating it to being an unexpected highlight of the evening (VNĐ235,000/$9).

Choosing the main course was a challenge, with temptations like the lamb rack beckoning.

After deliberation, we opted for the ribeye. The steak, a real litmus test for any self-respecting bistro, was seared to perfection, arriving juicy and flavorful, accompanied by a side of exceptionally creamy mashed potatoes and peppercorn sauce for pouring or dipping, that clung onto each slice of meat with a silken touch (VNĐ435,000/$17). As we came towards the final chapter of the evening, my thoughts were occupied with choices for my next visit.

For dessert, I am given a nudge by Cesar to treat myself, who am I to argue? I opted for the chocolate fondant – a decision that I will undoubtedly repeat on subsequent visits. The cakey and crunchy exterior gave way to a rich molten heart that pooled on the plate, inviting me to dive in with a scoop of ice cream, pistachio, another small detail helping to cement a successful evening’s indulgence (VNĐ115,000/$5). Speaking of which, beer heads will rejoice as Été is to my knowledge the only bar in the city to serve La Chouffe on draft, which must genuinely be one of the best pours in town (VNĐ140,000/$6).

Today, Été stands again, not just as a neighbourhood watering hole but positioned as both a date night gem and a spot for casual evenings with friends. Yet, despite its new identity, it retains a charm that should resonate with the expat community and locals alike. It’s a reminder of the city’s evolving landscape, where classic spots will need to be given a new life if they’re to prosper in a fiercely competitive market.

Fortunately, it has all the minerals to succeed. A centralised location with a well-known name, a menu served at a price point that’s fair and accessible for those of us looking for a well-cooked meal that we can’t turn around at home, and a fine selection of libations should one wish to indulge. The only question now is will modern residents of Hà Nội give patronage and support their local bistro? I for one, shall. — VNS

Name: Été Bistro & Bar

Address: 95 Giang Văn Minh Street, Đội Cấn Ward, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội

Tel: 097 675 13 31

Price: VNĐ1.5m or US$60 (for 3 shared courses and a beverage)

Dining companions: Date night, family and friends, after-work vibes