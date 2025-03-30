A taste of the Mekong Delta amid rice fields

by Văn Châu

Hương Lúa restaurant in Rạch Giá City in Kiên Giang Province is an attractive destination for tourists who are passionate about the traditional cuisine of the Mekong Delta region.

What distinguishes Hương Lúa from other restaurants in the city is its prime location and delicious but affordable dishes served in a cool, airy space with a beautiful view of vast rice fields.

It's been a long time since I had a chance to return to Rạch Giá, which still amazes me as it used to in my memories.

This city is famous for its high level of development but still preserves numerous religious and historical heritage sites such as Vĩnh Thuận Floating Market, Tam Quan Gate and many traditional craft villages.

After visiting several tourist destinations in Rạch Giá, it was already noon, and I decided to have lunch. But the most difficult thing for me was that I could not decide what to eat for lunch because there were so many specialties in the city I wanted to enjoy.

Luckily a friend of mine recommended me Hương Lúa restaurant located in a peaceful neighbourhood of the city. He said that not only could I enjoy the specialty food of the Mekong Delta here, but I could also immerse myself in nature.

The restaurant's main dining halls are in thatched cottages in a very traditional Southern style, full of rustic charm. But it would be best to choose a stilt house built in the middle of a vast rice field, where there is a beautiful view and is cool with natural breezes, giving a more connected feeling with nature.

The restaurant’s extensive menu features a variety of tempting seafood dishes, including hot pot, stir-fried noodles, rice and soups, priced from VNĐ80,000.

Sea snails, chicken, beef and pork are also on the list of colourful recipes from different regions of the country, designed for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or just for snacks.

For visitors to this sunny town, this wonderful place offers a memorable time, a chance to gather with friends or family in the paddy field and enjoy the specialties of the Mekong Delta.

The delta is a land of rivers, canals and rice paddies. It is no surprise that fish play a huge role in the lives of the locals.

While there are thousands of ways to prepare fish, the most popular dish is certainly cá kho tộ (caramelized fish stewed in a clay pot). It is easy to see why Hương Lúa has this dish too.

Besides fish, field rats and snakes are also among the specialties of the provinces in the Mekong Delta and their preparation is as diverse as that of fish.

These rats primarily feed on rice, cassava, corn, and sprouts in the fields, which gives their meat a fatty, savoury taste. At first glance, and even after hearing the name of this dish, many diners admit they lack the courage to try it.

However, those who muster the bravery to taste it are often captivated by the rich, rustic flavour of this rural specialty.

This is a great restaurant for families, travel groups or gatherings with friends. The restaurant has a photo area, a folk game area, a children's playground and a Southern-style lotus pond with single-trunk bridges.

So, if you need a traditional Southern-style restaurant in Rạch Giá, this might be the place for you.

However, on holidays or weekends, this place is often full and the service can be a bit slow. It is recommended that visitors book a table a day in advance, especially visitors who want to experience dining on the stilt house. VNS

_________________

Hương Lúa Restaurant

Address: Cầu Số 2 Street, Mỹ Lâm Ward, Hòn Đất District, Kiên Giang Province's Rạch Giá City

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm

Telephone: 0903.33.77.93

Comment: A destination to experience the unique dishes of the Mekong Delta amid vast rice fields.

Price: from VNĐ80,000 per dish, takeaway service available