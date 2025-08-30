Storm Nongfa abates into tropical depression

HÀ NỘI – Storm Nongfa weakened into a tropical depression and rolled into the mainland between central Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị provinces on Saturday afternoon, said Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Văn Khiêm.

At 4pm, the depression’s centre was located at about 18.1 degrees North and 106.1 degrees East, in the area between Hà Tĩnh and Quảng Trị. The system sustained maximum wind speeds of Levels 6–7 (39–61km per hour), with gusts reaching Level 9. It moved westwards at some 20–25km per hour.

As of 4am on August 31, the tropical depression is predicted to be in central Laos, moving west-northwest at 20km per hour and easing further into a low-pressure area.

Due to its impact, the waters off the coast from Nghệ An to Quảng Trị provinces experienced winds of Levels 6–7, gusting up to Level 9.

Rough sea was recorded in the north of the Gulf of Tonkin and off Thanh Hoá’s coast.

From August 30 evening through August 31, localities from Thanh Hoá to Hà Tĩnh are likely to record downpour, with rainfall of 100–180mm, even over 300mm in some places. The northern midland and delta regions, along with Quảng Trị, will see 40–100mm of rainfall, even more than 200mm in certain areas. — VNA/VNS