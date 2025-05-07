Việt Nam hopes for sustained momentum in ties with US: PM

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam treasures its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the US and sincerely hopes that the bilateral relationship will continue to maintain its positive momentum to become increasingly substantive, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on Wednesday.

Receiving a delegation from the US Congress’s US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) led by its Chair Reva Price, PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam remains committed to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, openness, and multilateralism and diversification of relations, along with its "Four No’s" defence policy.

Việt Nam pursues a policy of building an independent and self-reliant economy while proactively and actively engaging in extensive, substantive, and effective international integration, he stated.

He expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations over the recent past, welcomed the US’s continued efforts in addressing the war aftermath, and urged the country to soon recognise Việt Nam's market economy status, remove Việt Nam from the D1 and D3 strategic export control lists, and enhance technology transfer in bilateral economic, trade, and investment cooperation to help promote balanced and sustainable trade ties.

PM Chính appreciated the US administration and Congress’s support for a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Việt Nam, calling on the USCC Chair and members to continue supporting the development of bilateral relations.

Regarding the tariff issue, the Government leader affirmed that Việt Nam is ready to negotiate with the US for the benefit of both peoples and business communities, aiming for balanced and sustainable trade. He also viewed this as an opportunity to restructure the economy, diversify markets, products, and supply chains, and further build an independent and self-reliant economy while stepping up active, substantive, and effective integration into the world.

Discussing regional matters, the PM reiterated Việt Nam's consistent stance of addressing the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) issue through peaceful measures in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He highlighted efforts to implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and to promote negotiations on a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in line with international law.

He asked the US to continue supporting ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue and efforts to solve disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law.

Expressing her pleasure at visiting Việt Nam for the first time and her impression with the country’s strong development, Price affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of the US in the region.

Delegation members praised the achievements of bilateral ties over the past 30 years and showed optimism about the future development of bilateral relations.

They agreed with the PM’s proposals and pledged to continue advocating efforts to advance bilateral relations, including the recognition of Việt Nam’s market economy status and the tariff negotiations between the two countries. — VNS