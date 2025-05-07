Official welcome ceremony held in Azerbaijan's capital for Vietnamese Party chief

BAKU — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady hosted a welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on Wednesday afternoon (local time) at the Presidential Palace in Baku.

The Vietnamese leader is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan from May 7 to 8.

Upon the arrival of the motorcade, President Aliyev and the First Lady greeted General Secretary Tô Lâm and presented a bouquet of fresh flowers to his wife Ngô Phương Ly.

The two leaders and their spouses then proceeded to the honourary platform.

The commander of the honour guard extended a formal salute to the Vietnamese delegation. A military band played the national anthems of both Việt Namand Azerbaijan, followed by a ceremonial military parade.

Following the parade, the two heads of state and their spouses moved inside the Presidential Palace for an official photo session.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two leaders held bilateral talks and witnessed the signing of cooperation documents.

The leaders also delivered remarks to the press.

This marks the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese Party and State leader to Azerbaijan since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992. The visit is expected to further enhance bilateral ties, particularly in areas where Azerbaijan hold strengths.

Việt Nam and Azerbaijan officially established diplomatic ties on September 23, 1992.

In recent years, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has seen strong growth. Việt Nam primarily exports computers, phones and components, and seafood to Azerbaijan, while importing crude oil and petroleum products.

Azerbaijan has recently embraced more open policies, offering Việt Nam an advantageous gateway to strengthen ties not only with Central Asian nations but also with European countries. In return, Việt Nam stands ready to act as a bridge for Azerbaijan to expand relations with East Asian partners.

The ongoing state visit by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm is the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese Party and State leader to Azerbaijan since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

The visit is expected to further bolster bilateral ties, particularly in key areas where Azerbaijan holds competitive advantages, such as the oil and gas sector. — VNS