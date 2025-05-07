Việt Nam treasures relations with US: NA Vice Chairman

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam attaches importance to its relations with the US – one of its biggest trading partners, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Quang Phương told a visiting delegation from the US Congress’s US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) led by its Chair Reva Price on Wednesday.

Phương hailed the delegation's visit amid the 30th anniversary of the two countries' relations, affirming that Việt Nam appreciates the US’s support for a strong, independent, resilient, and prosperous Việt Nam.

Speaking highly of the support from both the Democratic and Republican Parties for the development of bilateral relations, he proposed the two countries' parliaments increase mutual visits between their lawmakers and strengthen coordination to facilitate the expansion and intensification of cooperation in all areas of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The NA Vice Chairman stated that the new relationship framework has created additional momentum and space for collaboration across all channels and sectors, including parliamentary diplomacy and breakthrough areas such as innovation, artificial intelligence, and human resources training.

He called on Price and USCC members to back the recognition of Việt Nam’s market economy status as well as the early removal of Việt Nam from the D1 and D3 strategic export control lists.

The USCC delegation members noted that Việt Nam is an important partner of the US in the region, and agreed with the host’s view on the importance of the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They pledged efforts to promote bilateral relations and cooperation to deliver tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries. — VNS