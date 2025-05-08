Việt Nam, Azerbaijan set up Strategic Partnership

BAKU — ViệtNam regards Azerbaijan as an important partner in the region and hopes for stronger ties with the country in the time ahead, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at their talks in Baku on May 7 afternoon (local time).

At the talks, which took place following an official welcome for the Vietnamese leader the same day, President Aliyev warmly welcomed the Party chief, his spouse, and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Azerbaijan — the first by a General Secretary of the CPV to Azerbaijan since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1992.

The President expressed his belief that the visit would create strong momentum for the two countries to expand bilateral cooperation across all areas, for the benefit and prosperity of their peoples.

Recalling his 2014 visit to Việt Nam, President Aliyev shared his impression of the country’s beauty of the country, the hospitality of its people, as well as Việt Nam's dynamic development and rising international standing.

He congratulated Việt Nam on its remarkable and sustained achievements and affirmed that the country is on the right track in its socio-economic development.

General Secretary Lâm also lauded Azerbaijan for the important achievements it has made under President Aliyev’s leadership in national development, social welfare, and in enhancing Azerbaijan’s position in the region and the world.

The Party leader affirmed that Việt Nam always values its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan — a relationship founded during President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to Azerbaijan in 1959 and strengthened over the years through numerous high-level mutual visits.

He used the occasion to thank Azerbaijani people for their valuable support to Việt Nam in the past struggle for national liberation and reunification, as well as in the current process of nation-building and development.

Both sides were pleased to note that over the past more than three decades, the Việt Nam-Azerbaijan relationship has achieved many major milestones, saying political and diplomatic ties have been maintained and enhanced, and bilateral cooperation in the energy sector promoted.

They shared the view that there is significant potential and room to advance collaboration in defence-security, trade, investment, and education and training.

To continue tapping into the potential and to overcome the challenges posed by the changing global situation, General Secretary Lâm proposed solutions aimed at creating breakthroughs and fostering substantive, effective, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He said the two sides should carry forward the coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Committee for economic-trade and scientific-technological cooperation, thereby implementing solutions to strengthen cooperation in new areas such as processing industries, machinery, and chemicals.

At the same time, they should step up collaboration in energy and oil and gas, and information exchange, while working to seek investment opportunities, train human resources, as well as explore the potential for cooperation in clean energy and renewable energy sectors, the leader added.

He also stressed the need for businesses of the two countries to enhance information exchange and connectivity, and increase investments in each other’s markets, particularly in the field of agriculture.

The leaders suggested Việt Nam and Azerbaijan promptly sign agreements on encouraging and protecting investment, and leverage strengths in the maritime transport and railway sectors, and enhance cooperation between their localities.

President Aliyev pledged that he will provide specific directions to promote relations in all areas, especially in economy, trade, and investment.

With its geographic advantages, Azerbaijan hopes to cooperate with Việt Nam in logistics, seaport, railway, aviation, and renewable energy, he said.

The President expressed his desire to attract more Vietnamese businesses to operate in Azerbaijan and committed to facilitating their operations.

The two leaders agreed to increase meetings and exchanges at all levels, especially at the high level, as well as among ministries, agencies, and localities, to foster mutual political trust.

They also consented to effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the CPV and the New Azerbaijan Party, whose Chairman is President Aliyev, through exchanges at all levels, information and experience sharing, and coordination at major multilateral political party forums.

The leaders agreed on various measures and key directions to promote bilateral relations in economy, trade, energy, defence, security, education and training, culture, and people-to-people exchange.

Both stressed the historical significance of the adoption of the joint statement on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership during General Secretary Lam’s visit.

It serves as a foundation to consolidate and reinforce bilateral relations in the future, aiming to optimise each other's strengths and propel Việt Nam and Azerbaijan forward in a new era, for the benefit of their peoples, and for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, they said.

Regarding international and regional issues of shared concern, the leaders held that the two countries should continue their coordination at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Việt Nam is ready to act as a bridge for Azerbaijan to strengthen cooperation with other Southeast Asian countries, while Azerbaijan will serve as a bridge for Việt Nam to enhance collaboration with Central Asia.

Both sides emphasised the importance of resolving differences through peaceful means, in line with international law and the UN Charter. They also expressed support for ASEAN's stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

After the talks, General Secretary Lam and President Aliyev witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents and adopted the joint statement on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Azerbaijan. — VNS