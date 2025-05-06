Azerbaijani President hails Vietnamese Party chief’s visit as vital impetus for bilateral ties

MOSCOW — President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has highlighted the traditional friendship with Việt Nam that has lasted for more than half a century, as the two nations are preparing for a state visit to Azerbaijan by General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm on May 7-8.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s reporter in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), President Aliyev reflected on key milestones in bilateral ties, including his official visit to Việt Nam in 2014 and a reciprocal visit by Vietnamese State President Trương Tấn Sang in 2015. These visits, he said, opened up a new chapter for bilateral relations and provided a fresh impetus for further development.

A highlight of President Sang’s visit was the first Azerbaijan–Việt Nam Business Forum, which brought together leaders from industries such as oil and gas, energy, construction, technology, finance, commerce, tourism, transport, and pharmaceuticals.

To build on this, the two countries established the Azerbaijan-Việt Nam Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic, Trade, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, a platform for sustained dialogue and joint initiatives.

President Aliyev noted regular political consultations between the two foreign ministries, with the most recent in late April, and praised the effective activities of the parliamentary friendship groups in both legislatures. He also highlighted close collaboration within global organisations like the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations.

Azerbaijan attaches importance to developing economic and trade ties with Việt Nam, he said, citing that two-way trade hit US$223.93 million in 2024 and there remains significant potential for further growth.

Cooperation in the oil sector, based on a strong historical foundation, continues to thrive, as Azerbaijani experts played a pivotal role in shaping and developing Việt Nam’s oil and gas industry.

Cultural, humanitarian, and educational exchanges, initiated during the Soviet Union era, have expanded in recent years. Around 5,000 Vietnamese students studied in Azerbaijan during that period, many of whom now hold senior positions in the Vietnamese Government.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has furthered these connections, notably by funding the construction of a primary school in the northern province of Hà Giang in 2018.

Last month, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Việt Nam, met with State Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, representatives of Việt Nam’s creative industries, and leaders of the Hanoi College of Commerce and Tourism, as well as Vietnamese alumni who had studied in Azerbaijan. During her visit, the college received a certificate of financial support from the foundation.

The Azerbaijani President described the forthcoming visit of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, his first since assuming the post, as a politically significant event in the bilateral relationship.

The visit underscores both sides’ strong wish to deepen ties and explore new areas of cooperation, he said, adding that, in the current context, it is expected to be a pivotal moment in advancing Azerbaijan–Việt Nam relations.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that during the visit, the two sides are set to engage in comprehensive discussions on pressing issues, align their approaches, and identify promising areas for deeper cooperation. Key topics include political dialogue, trade and economic relations, and humanitarian and cultural exchanges.

President Aliyev said particular attention is being paid to developing inter-party dialogue. Cooperation between the New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of Việt Nam has been gaining momentum, and the upcoming visit is expected to reaffirm the high level of political and ideological interaction between the two sides.

He expressed confidence that General Secretary Lâm’s visit will serve as a vital impetus for enhancing cooperation and opening new horizons for bilateral relations, based on friendship and mutual respect.

Expressing his confidence that both countries possess ample opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors, President Aliyev stated that new opportunities in commercial and economic relations could not only stimulate economic growth but also establish a stable foundation for mutually beneficial partnerships, contributing to the diversification of both economies.

He identified tourism as one of the most promising areas for strengthened relations, suggesting that the establishment of direct flights between Vietnamese cities and Baku, along with the development of tourism programmes will foster mutual interest in each other's culture and history.

The president also advocated for joint cultural projects, humanitarian educational programmes, and collaborative initiatives in healthcare and ecosystem protection.

Education was highlighted as another critical sector for cooperation as President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan welcomes Vietnamese students through grant and scholarship programmes offered to citizens of Non-Aligned Movement member states. He said the opportunities will boost academic exchanges, scientific research, and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The implementation of exchange programmes and cooperation in science-technology was also identified as a promising area for the development of bilateral relations, he added. — VNA/VNS