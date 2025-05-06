Party leader witnesses exchanges of Việt Nam-Kazakhstan cooperation documents

ASTANA — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday witnessed the exchanges of bilateral cooperation documents and issued a joint statement on the establishment of the Việt Nam-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership, within the framework of the Vietnamese top leader’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

The cooperation documents include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Technology of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan; an MoU on cultural cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan for the 2025-27 period; another on sport cooperation between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan; an a cooperation programme between the Ministry of Justice of Việt Nam and its Kazakh counterpart for 2025-27.

The People’s Committee of Việt Nam’s northern province of Hưng Yên and Kazakhstan’s Kyzylorda region also exchanged an MoU on cooperation.

Meanwhile, Việt Nam’s Sovico Group and Samruk-Kazyna Fund of Kazakhstan exchanged the minutes confirming the completion of the purchase and sale of shares in Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air JSC.

The Việt Nam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) and KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company of Kazakhstan, signed an agreement on cooperation in oil and gas exploration in Kazakhstan.

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Television and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan also signed a cooperation agreement.

Việt Nam and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations on June 29, 1992. Since then, their traditional friendship has been continuously strengthened and developed.

This state visit to Kazakhstan by Party General Secretary Lâm, his wife, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, contributes to promoting bilateral relations in many fields, opening up new cooperation opportunities and deepening the relationship between the two countries. — VNA/VNS