PM requests acceleration of key projects, exhibition celebrating 80th National Day

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has issued a dispatch setting out detailed plans for a series of ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies for major national projects, along with a large-scale exhibition highlighting Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements in celebration of the 80th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025).

This follows the massive launch of 80 major projects across the country on April 19 to celebrate 50 years since the liberation of the south and national reunification (April 30).

The second nationwide launch is scheduled for August 19, 2025, combining in-person and virtual ceremonies for significant infrastructure projects across all regions.

The PM has directed on ministries, provincial authorities, and State-owned enterprises to accelerate project preparation and construction. Each is expected to present at least two projects eligible for ground-breaking or inauguration. Full details, including project name, scale, funding, and documentation, must be submitted to the Government Office and the Ministry of Construction by July 31.

The Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the Government Office and other bodies, will finalise the list of projects, prepare the event script and nationwide livestream connections, and report to the PM before August 10. The Việt Nam Television will broadcast the event, while Viettel and VNPT will provide technical infrastructure for nationwide connections.

Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà was tasked with overseeing all preparations to ensure a solemn, unified, and cost-effective programme.

Alongside the ceremonies, a national exhibition showcasing Việt Nam's socio-economic development over the past 80 years will be held at the National Exhibition Centre in Đông Anh District, Hà Nội.

Ministries, agencies, and provinces were asked to develop their own exhibition content, with emphasis on key achievements from the 2021–2025 term. Visual materials and supporting data must be submitted to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism by June 20. The ministry will consolidate submissions and report to the PM by June 30.

Deputy PM Mai Văn Chính will direct exhibition planning and organisation. The Ministries of Construction, Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Government Office will monitor progress and report regularly to the Deputy PMs and the PM. — VNA/VNS