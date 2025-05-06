Sailing vessel 286-Lê Quý Đôn leaves for visits, exchanges in China, Philippines

HÀ NỘI — Sailing vessel 286-Lê Quý Đôn of the Naval Academy and a delegation of the Việt Nam People’s Navy led by the academy’s Deputy Director Senior Captain Nguyễn Đình Giảng, left Nha Trang City, the south central province of Khánh Hòa on May 5 for visits and exchanges with the navies of China and the Philippines.

The visits aim to enhance friendship, cooperation, mutual understanding, and trust between the Việt Nam People’s Navy and the navies of China and the Philippines. It also marks a highlight in celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and China and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Việt Nam and the Philippines.

According to the plan, the working delegation will pay courtesy visits to the leaders of the Southern Theater Command Navy of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the Command of the Philippine Navy; host naval officers and sailors from the host countries on board for ship tours and receptions; organise sports exchange activities with the naval forces of the two countries; and visit historic sites related to the Vietnamese revolution and cultural and historical landmarks in Guangzhou, China.

During the voyage, the delegation will also conduct sea training for senior cadets, aiming to enhance their commanding skills, coordination, and proficiency in using onboard equipment, skills to handle circumstances in international waters.

Before departure, the Vietnamese held an incense offering ceremony at the statue of national hero Trần Hưng Đạo in Bạch Đằng Park, Nha Trang City.

Vessel 286-Lê Quý Đôn is scheduled to anchor at the port of Guangzhou on May 12. — VNS