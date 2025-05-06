Việt Nam establishes Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan, its first in Central Asia

ASTANA — Việt Nam and Kazakhstan have elevated their relations to a Strategic Partnership, following official talks between Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Kazakhstan is Việt Nam’s first strategic partner in Central Asia. The two countries officially established diplomatic relations in 1992.

Speaking to President Tokayev during his official visit to Kazakhstan, Party chief Lâm said Việt Nam continues to attach great importance and give high priority to its relations with traditional friends, including Kazakhstan.

He also expressed gratitude for the Central Asian country’s support for Việt Nam during its past struggle for national liberation and current efforts in national development.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the progress in Việt Nam-Kazakhstan ties, which have become increasingly substantive and effective in recent years.

Lâm’s visit, the first by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam to Kazakhstan since 1992, marks a historic milestone in bilateral relations as both sides agreed to elevate their relations to a Strategic Partnership.

The upgrade is expected to further strengthen the five current areas of cooperation between the two countries: people-to-people exchanges, economic connectivity, policy coordination, transport connectivity and inter-regional cooperation.

Noting that Kazakhstan is Việt Nam’s first strategic partner in Central Asia, President Tokayev confirmed that this event would provide a stronger foundation for comprehensive bilateral cooperation across all sectors.

In addition to delegation exchanges at all levels and channels, the two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in national defence and security, including defence industry and military technical cooperation.

Acknowledging recent positive developments in economic, trade and investment cooperation, they believed that the newly established Strategic Partnership would provide momentum for economic relations and help double bilateral trade in the near future.

A long-term vision was also set to be developed with the aim of raising bilateral trade to US$5 billion by 2030.

Việt Nam and Kazakhstan also agreed to enhance the effectiveness of their intergovernmental committee on economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation, and effectively implement their joint action plan for economic and trade cooperation.

President Tokayev affirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to facilitate the operations of Vietnamese businesses in Kazakhstan, adding that both countries should work together towards better policies, with direct flights and more open visa regulations to strengthen business cooperation.

Kazakhstan also intended to increase imports of Việt Nam’s major export products, such as garments and footwear, he said.

Energy and mining, transportation and logistics, finance, tourism, education and training, workforce development and science and technology were also identified as key growth areas for bilateral relations and economic development for both countries.

Lâm proposed that Kazakhstan support the establishment of a Vietnamese trade representative office and a Việt Nam–Kazakhstan Business Council to boost trade promotion, investment and business connectivity.

Thanking the President and the Kazakh government for their support towards the Vietnamese community in Kazakhstan, he also underscored the significant potential for increased cooperation and complementary strengths between the two nations, notably in tourism.

Both leaders expressed their appreciation for the close coordination and mutual support between the two countries at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations (UN) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Việt Nam was willing to serve as a bridge for Kazakhstan to enhance cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, while Kazakhstan could help Việt Nam expand its ties with Central Asian nations, said Lâm.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two leaders stressed the importance of resolving disputes and differences by peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

They expressed support for ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, in line with international laws and especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Following the talks, President Tokayev awarded Party General Secretary Tô Lâm with Kazakhstan’s Order of Dostyk (Friendship) of the First Class.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements in judicial affairs, science and technology, energy, aviation, culture and sports and media and communications. They also adopted a joint statement on the establishment of the Việt Nam–Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership. — VNS