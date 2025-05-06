PM holds phone talks with Australian counterpart

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday held phone talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, extending his congratulations on his victory in Australia’s recent federal election.

The Vietnamese leader said that this result reflected the local people’s trust in the leadership capability and steady governance of the Australian Labour Party and PM Albanese, especially amid a volatile global context.

PM Chính also expressed appreciation for Albanese’s role in upgrading bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in March 2024, which he said reflected the profound strategic trust and comprehensive nature of Việt Nam-Australia relations.

He called on the Australian government to continue its support for Southeast Asia, including Việt Nam.

Discussing key areas of cooperation such as the economy, trade, official development assistance (ODA), climate change response and energy transition, PM Chính said he appreciated Australia’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy and expressed confidence that its implementation would greatly enhance economic cooperation between Việt Nam and Australia.

The Vietnamese Government leader also proposed that the two countries make full use of multilateral trade frameworks to overcome shared challenges.

He added that Việt Nam would be ready to engage in discussions with Australia on a bilateral trade and investment cooperation agreement, with the aim of raising bilateral trade to US$20 billion and doubling two-way investment.

PM Chính also requested that the Australian government continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in Australia.

Expressing appreciation towards the Vietnamese leader’s congratulations, PM Albanese agreed to further strengthen the substantive Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the near future.

He also praised the Vietnamese leadership and people for the Southeast Asian country’s rapid transformation into one of the leading economic hubs in the region.

Regarding current economic challenges, the Australian PM agreed that the two countries must work together to ensure a free and open multilateral trading system, and to further open their markets to each other’s goods and services.

Australia and Việt Nam should maintain exchanges through various channels and levels, especially the annual high-level meetings between the two government leaders, he added. — VNS