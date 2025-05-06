Việt Nam, Kazakhstan adopt joint statement on Strategic Partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Kazakhstan on Tuesday adopted the joint statement on the upgrade of their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership.

The decision is made official during the official visit of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to Kazakhstan from May 5-7, the first by a top leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

The full text of the joint statement is as follows:

JOINT STATEMENT ON ESTABLISHMENT OF VIỆT NAM - KAZAKHSTAN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

1. On the occasion of the 65th Anniversary of the Official Visit to Kazakhstan of Hồ Chí Minh, great Vietnamese Party and State Leader, and on the eve of the 35th Anniversary of Kazakhstan-Việt Nam diplomatic relations to be marked in 2027, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm paid a State Visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan on May 5-7, 2025. During the visit, General Secretary Tô Lâm held talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and had meetings with other officials of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2. Leaders of the two countries highly valued the traditional friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan, which has been vigorously expanded and strengthened over the last years; engaged in broad and in-depth discussions on how to advance the bilateral ties in the time to come, as well as on regional and international issues of common concern.

3. Leaders of the two countries reaffirmed that Việt Nam and Kazakhstan are very important partners of each other in their regions. Both sides agreed to expand mutually beneficial cooperation between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan across various fields; Both Sides attached importance to fostering and promoting further the bilateral relationship between the two countries in the coming time.

The Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Republic of Kazakhstan have developed substantive, positive and multifaceted relations, reinforced by warm people-to-people links.

4. Leaders of the two countries agreed that developing and deepening the Việt Nam-Kazakhstan relations are in accordance with the common interests of the two peoples, significantly contributing to ensuring peace, stability and development in the region and the world; agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership and to continue to boost cooperation, as follows:

I. Strengthening political cooperation and diplomacy

5. Both sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels through the Party, State, Government and Parliament channels; agreed to support the expansion of the close relations between the people of Việt Nam and Kazakhstan and to mull over the establishment of new cooperation mechanisms between ministries, agencies and localities of the two countries.

6. Leaders of the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation between the legislative bodies, including increasing delegation exchanges, bilateral and multilateral engagements, especially between senior leaders, between professional committees, the Young and Women Parliamentarians Group in line with the two countries' new partnership framework; consider the signing of cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies in the near future.

7. Both sides agreed to enhance the effectiveness of political consultation at deputy foreign minister level; noted the importance of regular exchanges on bilateral cooperation, foreign policies, and regional and international issues of shared concerns.

II. Expanding cooperation in national defence, security and justice

National defence and security

8. Leaders of the two countries agreed to consider establishing cooperation in the field of defence and security; promote the consolidation of the cooperation framework, aiming toward the signing of cooperation agreements in the field of defence and security and explore the possibility of cooperation in training and UN peacekeeping operations.

9. Both sides noted the importance of promoting the effectiveness of signed cooperation agreements; agreed to advance negotiations towards the signing of cooperation agreements in the fields of security and crime prevention; and to strengthen cooperation, information exchange and transfer of defence technology. Both sides expressed their intention to cooperate in assessing and forecasting issues related to national interests and security of the two countries.

Justice

10. Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation in the field of justice, effectively implement signed cooperation agreements and examine the signing of new instruments.

11. Both sides recognised the importance of preventing and combating corruption, and agreed to strengthen cooperation through information sharing, capacity-building, and promotion of transparency and integrity in public governance.

III. Expanding economic, trade, investment and finance cooperation

12. Leaders of the two countries agreed to promote economic cooperation in a substantive, effective and comprehensive manner; noted the importance of continuing the implementation of signed cooperation agreements; encouraged efforts to enhance the effectiveness of Intergovernmental Commission for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation; and supported the promotion of the establishment and role of the Việt Nam-Kazakhstan Joint Business Council to facilitate trade promotion and strengthen business linkages within the cooperation agreement between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Việt Nam and the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan.

13. Leaders of the two countries agreed to improve investment and business environment and consider the signing of the new Agreement on Investment Encouragement and Protection, as well as the Joint Action Plan for promoting trade and economic cooperation.

14. Leaders of the two countries expressed their intention to enhance effective coordination and support each other within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), with a stronger focus on facilitating the export of goods from Việt Nam to the EAEU and vice versa.

15. Leaders of the two countries expressed their intention to promote cooperation and exchange of experiences in building, managing and operating international financial centres; and to support training of human resources to serve the operation of such centres.

IV. Promoting substantial cooperation in agriculture, science, technology, digital transformation, energy, culture, sports, tourism, education, labour and environment

Agriculture

16. Leaders of the two countries agreed to promote the modernisation of the agricultural cooperation programme, through activities within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, and welcomed the forthcoming signing of the Agreement on Veterinary Cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, considering it an important step towards strengthening agricultural cooperation. Both sides also agreed that other instruments may be developed in the near future to further deepen the partnership.

17. Both sides agreed to strengthen the exchange of policies and orientations for agricultural development; explore options for developing a legal framework for the export of farm produce of each side's strength; support in research and application of high technologies in agriculture sector; promote the opening of agricultural and fishery markets to increase bilateral trade turnover.

Science, technology and digital transformation

18. Both sides expressed their intention to actively promote the implementation of agreements and commitments within the framework of the Intergovernmental Commission, including the consideration of establishing the Sub-Committee for science and technology cooperation under its framework; enhance cooperation in research and development of high technology, digital technology, innovation, and digital infrastructure, including the promotion of signing cooperation agreements in these fields.

19. Both sides agreed to consider the possibility of establishing cooperation between relevant agencies of the two countries in the field of exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Transportation

20. Kazakhstan informed the Vietnamese Side on taking measures among the States of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) on transit transport services and proposed to Việt Nam side to explore the possibility of using the Middle Corridor for the delivery of their export goods to various directions through the territory of Kazakhstan.

Both sides highly appreciate the signing of the binding transaction documentation on the sale-purchase of the “QAZAQ AIR” on December 24, 2024, between the Vietnamese conglomerate “Sovico Group”, “NWF Samruk-Kazyna” JSC and its local partner. The two sides encourage similar cooperation activities in this field to promote trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people relations between the two countries in the near future.

Energy - Mining

21. Both sides agreed to promote cooperation in the fields of oil and gas exploration, and the provision of oil and gas services; explore the potential and feasible solutions to strengthen energy cooperation, including clean and renewable energy and strengthen the possibility of signing new instruments; promote cooperation in the fields of mining to diversify the sources of raw materials and fuel inputs.

Culture and sports

22. Both sides aim to continue promoting the Agreement signed in 2015 between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Việt Nam and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of culture and sports; increase exchanges of cultural, art and sports delegations between the two countries; provide training for athletes in each other’s strengths (futsal, volleyball, etc).

23. Both sides noted the importance of holding Việt Nam Culture Days in Kazakhstan in 2025 and Kazakhstan Culture Days in Việt Nam in 2026.

Tourism

24. Both sides noted the need to continue promoting the signed instruments; boost the promotion of tourism potential and strengths of each Side; actively exchange experience and information regarding tourism policies and management.

Education

25. Both sides agreed to intensify cooperation within the framework of the Agreement on Education cooperation, signed in 2009, and the Protocol on amendment to the Agreement signed in 2011, including considering awarding scholarships to students of each side according to their needs and study fields. Leaders of the two countries agreed to encourage comprehensive and continuous cooperation, expansion of exchanges, including academic mobility of students, lecturers and researchers, as well as increasing interaction in training of highly qualified specialists both in Việt Nam and Kazakhstan.

Labour

26. Both sides discussed opportunities to enhance manpower exchanges in the industries and sectors that the labour markets of both countries need, based on the Agreement on temporary labour activities of Kazakhstan citizens in Việt Nam and Vietnamese citizens in Kazakhstan, signed in 2010.

Environment

27. Leaders of the two countries agreed to strengthen mutual efforts in responding to climate change, including adapting to desertification and greening.

28. Both sides agreed to explore the possibility of carrying out joint programs and projects on climate change adaptation, environmental protection and green growth.

V. Strengthening bilateral interregional cooperation and people-to-people exchanges

29. Leaders of the two countries highly valued establishment of the close cooperation and agreed to futher promote cooperation between the two countries at local levels, in particular, sisterly relations established between the cities of Hà Nội and Astana in 2012; between Bắc Ninh Province and the East Kazakhstan region in 2024; between the cities of Đà Nẵng and Aktau in 2025, as well as between other localities during this State Visit.

VI. Strengthening regional and international cooperation

30. Leaders of the two countries highly valued the close cooperation between the countries at regional and international organisations, and intend to continue close collaboration and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations and other international organisations, regular exchanges on regional security and political issues and international situation of mutual concern.

31. Both sides agreed to continue close cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations such as United Nations (UN), Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), World Trade Organisation (WTO), Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and others. The Vietnamese side reaffirmed its willingness to act as a bridge and support Kazakhstan in strengthening cooperation with ASEAN as well as ASEAN Member States.

32. Both sides discussed the opportunities of expanding cooperation to address non-traditional security threats such as climate change, terrorism, transnational crime, as well as to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

In this regard, Việt Nam supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen the “Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction,” including through the possibility of an International Agency for Biological Safety and other institutional arrangements.

33. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation with the international community, contributing to the global efforts to protect the environment, combat desertification and respond to climate change.

34. Leaders of the two countries exchanged viewpoints on international and regional matters, including recent developments in the East Sea; underscored the importance of maintaining the environment of peace, security and stability in their respective parts of the world, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes on the basis of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

35. Leaders of the two countries agreed that the State Visit by General Secretary Tô Lâm to the Republic of Kazakhstan would enhance the traditional friendship, shape new cooperation framework between the two countries and open new prospects for an effective and practical cooperation between Việt Nam and Kazakhstan, for the interests of the people of the two countries, for peace, stability and development in the region. The General Secretary expressed heartfelt thanks for the warm hospitality that President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of Kazakhstan offered for the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation during the State Visit.

This Joint Statement was adopted on May 6, 2025 in the city of Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan, with Vietnamese, Kazakh and English texts. — VNS