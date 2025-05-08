Việt Nam highlights significance of end of World War II

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has emphasised the profound and long-lasting significance of the end of the Second World War for the international community and for Vietnam.

Addressing a meeting that marked the 80th anniversary of the end of the war held by the UN General Assembly in New York on May 7, Giang expressed deep gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives and paid tribute to all the victims of the war.

At that time in history, the Vietnamese people launched their August Revolution, bringing an end to nearly a century of colonial and fascist rule, and marking a historic turning point as Việt Nam emerged as an independent and democratic nation.

The diplomat affirmed that the historical lessons of World War II as well as of Việt Nam demonstrate that no force can suppress the enduring aspiration for peace, the universal values of independence, freedom, and the right of nations to self-determination.

On this occasion, Việt Nam calls on all countries to strengthen multilateral cooperation, foster international solidarity, promote mutual trust, and uphold international law, especially the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, such as respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the non-use of force, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

These principles have played a vital role in preventing a global war since 1945 and forming the foundation of the United Nations, Giang said.

Việt Nam, as an active and responsible member of the United Nations, has always been fully committed to contributing to peacekeeping efforts, promoting cooperation and development, for a brighter future for generations to come, affirmed the ambassador. — VNA/VNS