Documents of NA Party Organisation's Congress must be concise, highly actionable: Top legislator

HÀ NỘI — The sub-committee in charge of documents for the first Congress of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Organisation convened its first meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday under the chair of Secretary of the NA Party Committee and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Mẫn, who is also head of the sub-committee, said as part of the plan to organise Party congresses at all levels in the lead up to the first Congress of the NA's Party Organisation for the 2025-2030 term, the NA Party Committee has established five sub-committees, including that tasked with drafting documents.

He said that the NA's Party Committee has issued the sub-committee's action plan, working regulations, and task assignments for its members; and also established a drafting team to assist the sub-committee.

The sub-committee has begun preparing initial drafts of key congress documents, including a political report, a review report of the NA’s Party Committee in the 2020-25 tenure, a congress resolution, and an action programme for implementing the resolution, Mẫn noted.

He requested the sub-committee’s members to discuss and provide specific feedback on the outline of the political report to be presented at the Congress, focusing viewpoints, goals, orientations, tasks, and solutions. He said that the standing body of the sub-committee will then incorporate these inputs, direct the drafting team to finalise the outline, and proceed with building the draft political report.

The draft political report must closely follow the outline guided by the Party Central Committee, clearly identifying and fully presenting the existing shortcomings, limitations, difficulties, and challenges, in a way that logically aligns with the proposed solutions.

The documents need to identify breakthrough solutions linked to growth targets and tasks related to socio-economic development; national defence and security; Party and political system building; and the fight against corruption, wastefulness, and other negative phenomena, he said, adding that they must accurately assess the reality, clearly state the facts, and frankly point out limitations, weaknesses, and shortcomings that have yet to be addressed.

Mẫn said the documents, must be highly actionable, feasible, concise, and focus on the most practical and specific tasks of the NA’s Party Committee. He stressed that they should concentrate on the core duties to ensure comprehensive leadership and direction over legislation, supreme supervision, and decisions on important national matters, while also strengthening political and ideological work, and organisational, supervision, and inspection affairs within the NA.

At the meeting, participants gave initial feedback on the draft outline of the political report that will be presented at the first Congress of the NA's Party Organisation. — VNA/VNS