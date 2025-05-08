Vietnamese army making impressions at rehearsal for Moscow Victory Day Parade

MOSCOW — A full rehearsal for the Moscow Victory Day Parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – 2025) took place at Red Square on May 7.

The Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) contingent was also among the several foreign armed forces invited by the Russian Government to take part in this famous parade.

This is a major event honouring the historic victory of the then Soviet Union, affirming the indomitable will and solidarity of the Soviet people and progressive forces worldwide in the fight against fascism.

The organising committee commended the VPA contingent as one of the most outstanding formations. With neat formation, resolute and synchronised steps to stirring music, the VPA’s parade unit showcased strength, composure, and unwavering discipline – the very qualities that have shaped the Army’s 80-year legacy of building, fighting, and development. — VNS