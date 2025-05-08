Party leader attends inauguration of remembrance room on President Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam-Azerbaijan oil and gas industry

BAKU — Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly on Thursday attended the inauguration ceremony of a remembrance room featuring the bond between late President Hồ Chí Minh and the Việt Nam – Azerbaijan oil and gas industry at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University in Baku.

Speaking at the event, General Secretary Lâm, who is paying a state visit to Azerbaijan, affirmed the strong traditional friendship between the two countries, which was established during the historic visit to Azerbaijan by President Hồ Chí Minh in 1959 and has been nurtured by generations of leaders and peoples of both countries, including late President Heydar Aliyev.

He emphasised President Hồ Chí Minh’s early recognition of the crucial role of the oil and gas industry in national construction and safeguarding, as well as his deep concern in how to exploit this valuable resource to serve the country's development.

General Secretar Lâm thanked fraternal countries, including Azerbaijan, which is strong at oil and gas research and exploitation, for their assistance for Việt Nam, including in training many leaders and high-quality manpower for Việt Nam's oil and gas industry.

The General Secretary affirmed that the inauguration of the commemorative room, coinciding with the 135th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2025) – a genius leader of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, a hero of national liberation, and an outstanding cultural figure of Việt Nam, is a testament to the determination of the peoples of both Việt Nam and Azerbaijan in realising his vision of building a strong and sustainable oil and gas industry in Việt Nam, while also deepening bilateral cooperation in this sector.

This move also demonstrates the affection of people around the world in general, and those of Azerbaijan in particular, for President Hồ Chí Minh, especially at a time when the two countries have freshly established a Strategic Partnership, said Lâm.

The Party chief proposed leaders of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University continue to focus on training high-quality students and researchers for Việt Nam in the fields of oil, gas, and energy, in line with the level of the newly established partnership between the two countries. — VNA/VNS