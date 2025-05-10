Prime Minister hosts Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Friday for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam He Wei.

PM Chính affirmed that leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people highly value the outcomes of the recent state visit to Việt Nam by Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping, stressing that the common perceptions reached by the two General Secretaries continue to shape strategic direction for ties between the two Parties and countries.

Praising He’s active and important role in deepening bilateral ties with new successes, Chính expressed his pleasure with the positive development of the Việt Nam-China relations in the past year, particularly frequent high-level strategic exchanges. The mechanisms for exchange and cooperation between the two sides are increasingly comprehensive, demonstrating high trust; transport connectivity, especially standard-gauge railway connections, are being promoted; and economic, trade, investment and tourism links have been growing, while locality-to-locality collaboration and people-to-people exchanges have flourished, the PM said.

He urged both sides to effectively realise the outcomes of the recent high-level visits and engagements, especially translating the common perceptions between the two General Secretaries into concrete actions that deliver real benefits for the people of both countries.

Both sides should give top priority to railway cooperation, he said, urging the early completion of a feasibility study for the Lào Cai – Hà Nội - Hải Phòng railway line and a firm commitment to start construction in 2025.

Chính also advocated for enhanced collaboration in sci-tech, trade and investment, with a focus on increasing market access for Vietnamese agricultural products in China. He proposed deeper partnerships in natural resources, environmental protection, finance, monetary policy, culture, education, tourism, aviation, and healthcare.

The Vietnamese leader underscored the need for both countries to continue managing their land borders effectively and better handling disagreements at sea by peaceful means and in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), with mutual respect for each other’s legitimate rights and interests.

Ambassador He conveyed gratitude from the Chinese Party and Government for the warm hospitality extended to Xi and his delegation during their visit, describing it as a great success.

Agreeing with the key cooperation priorities outlined by PM Chính, the ambassador affirmed that the Chinese Government stays ready to work closely with the Vietnamese Government to concretise the perceptions reached by leaders of the two Parties and States, increase strategic exchanges, reinforce political trust, and deepen substantive cooperation in various areas.

China is willing to share opportunities and open its vast consumer market, the world’s second largest, to Vietnamese goods, he said, pledging to support balanced and sustainable growth in economic, trade, investment, and tourism ties; accelerate railway and transport connectivity; expedite the development of smart border gates; and co-launch activities during the Year of Việt Nam – China Humanistic Exchange. He also reaffirmed China’s commitment to better managing disagreements at sea and creating a peaceful, stable, favourable environment for each country's development. — VNA/VNS