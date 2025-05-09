Việt Nam's top leader, spouse attend Moscow parade in commemoration of 80th anniversary of Victory Day

HÀ NỘI — The Russian Federation solemnly held a military parade on Red Square in Moscow to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945 – May 9, 2025), at 10am Moscow time.

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, paid an official visit to the Russian Federation and attended the ceremony. This year’s parade saw the participation of over 20 heads of state and government, high-level delegations, and war veterans from around the world.

In his welcoming remarks at the ceremony, Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin emphasised that May 9 is a day of celebration for every family and all anti-fascist peoples around the world. The Russian leader recalled the contributions and sacrifices of tens of millions of frontline and rear-line fighters that led to Victory Day. President Putin also acknowledged the contributions of the Allies, whose opening of the second front brought Victory Day closer.

He underscored the contemporary relevance of the lessons from the most brutal war in human history: the importance of international unity, the fight against racism and ethnic extremism, the rejection of ideologies that incite ethnic hatred, and particularly the danger of rhetoric justifying fascism, which has been re-emerging in recent times.

President Putin called for a minute’s silence across Red Square to honour those who had fallen on the battlefield for a peaceful future. His message celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory over fascism was met with a thunderous threefold cheer of “Ura” from the assembled crowd.

This year’s parade was presided over by Defence Minister Andrei Belousov. It began with the appearance of the Victory Banner—a replica of the Red Banner of the USSR raised over the Reichstag in Berlin on April 30, 1945.

The parade of military hardware, always a highlight for spectators, featured 183 military vehicles. The weather in Moscow was sunny with clear skies—ideal conditions for the aerial segment, which featured aircraft painting the sky in the three colours of the Russian flag.

For the first time ever, the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) sent a contingent of 86 officers and soldiers to participate in the parade. On this historic day, the red flag with a yellow star flew proudly alongside those of other participating countries such as Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, and members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The contingent’s precise, powerful, and dignified march contributed to promoting the image of Việt Nam, its people, and the strength of the heroic Việt Nam People’s Army.

Việt Nam’s participation in the parade on Red Square affirms the country's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification. It reflects Việt Nam’s commitment to building and maintaining a peaceful, stable, cooperative, and developing international environment. The presence of the VPA contingent was also an opportunity to enhance the image, position, and capabilities of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

Earlier, on the morning of May 9, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse attended the official welcome ceremony for heads of delegations participating in the 80th anniversary Victory Day celebrations, hosted by President Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Immediately following the parade, General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse joined other leaders and their spouses in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Aleksandrovsky Garden by the Kremlin wall. — VNS