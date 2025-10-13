Vietravel Airlines launches charter service linking Hà Nội with China’s Huangshan

HÀ NỘI — Vietravel Airlines has successfully operated the first charter flight between Hà Nội and Huangshan of China, marking an important step in the carrier’s plan to expand its international flight network to large Asian markets.

Flight VU1236, with more than 180 passengers on board, took off at Nội Bài International Airport at 4:50pm on October 10 and landed at Huangshan Tunxi International Airport of Huangshan City, Anhui Province, at 8:45pm (local time).

On this flight, passengers were treated with a tea making demonstration and the Huangshan Maofeng tea, reflecting the airline’s philosophy of infusing local culture into passenger experience so that each flight is not merely a trip but also a bridge of culture between nations.

By launching a series of charter flights between Hà Nội and Huangshan, Vietravel Airlines has marked a strategic and flexible step in approaching, evaluating, and exploiting the Chinese market.

The carrier said it was proactively opening the “door” to many countries, aiming to not only bring about tourism chances to passengers but also show its dynamism in grasping market demand and piloting new air routes.

The charter flight to Huangshan shows Vietravel Airlines’ commitment to reaching more international destinations, especially those in China, it noted, adding that it plans to expand the network to Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Shenzhen – three strategic destinations in China – as tourism between Việt Nam and China is bouncing back strongly.

The firm is also stepping up negotiations with aircraft manufacturers and international airlines to scale up its fleet to 30–50 aircraft and expand the flight network across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, and the Middle East.

During the first nine months of 2025, China and the Republic of Korea made up nearly 50 per cent of all international arrivals in Việt Nam. China is currently the largest market, with over 3.89 million arrivals, while Việt Nam has also been one of the largest sources of foreign visitors to China for many years, according to the National Statistics Office. — VNS