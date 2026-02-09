“Vietnamese Goods Day” promotes agricultural products in Germany

BERLIN — The Vietnam Trade Office in Germany, in coordination with the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) and the Selgros wholesale hypermarket chain, has organised “Vietnamese Goods Day” at the Selgros Berlin Lichtenberg supermarket as part of efforts to promote Vietnamese agricultural exports to the German market.

The February 6 event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyễn Đắc Thành, Trade Counsellor Đặng Thị Thanh Phương, Vinafruit Chairman Nguyễn Thanh Bình, Selgros Lichtenberg Managing Director Mario Berger, along with representatives of German and Vietnamese enterprises, including 10 Vietnamese exporters participating in Fruit Logistica 2026 in Berlin.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Thành said the event, held close to Việt Nam’s Lunar New Year, helped promote Vietnamese tropical fruits while introducing Vietnamese cultural values to German consumers, and creating opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to connect directly with German importers.

The Vinafruit Chairman said Việt Nam’s fruit and vegetable exports reached US$8.6 billion in 2025, up nearly 20 per cent year-on-year, while exports to Germany exceeded $60 million, increasing nearly 40 per cent.

Trade Counsellor Phương noted that German consumers were familiar with Vietnamese products such as coffee and seafood, but fresh fruit remained less known. She expressed her hope that the event would help expand Vietnamese agricultural products in the German market.

According to Selgros Lichtenberg Managing Director Mario Berger, the supermarket currently serves more than 8,000 Vietnamese customers and is planning to import ST25 rice and add more Vietnamese agricultural products to its shelves.

The event featured a wide range of Vietnamese products, including dragon fruit, fresh coconuts, green-skin pomelos, durian, rambutan, ST25 rice, noodles and pho. This was the third activity in nearly a year organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany to promote Vietnamese agricultural exports through Germany’s distribution system. — VNA/VNS