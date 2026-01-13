Viettel posts record $8.7 billion revenue in 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) recorded a historic high in 2025, with consolidated revenue reaching VNĐ220.4 trillion (US$8.7 billion), up 13.8 per cent year-on-year, reinforcing its position as one of Việt Nam’s key economic pillars.

Despite its large scale, Viettel maintained strong growth momentum. Pre-tax profit reached VNĐ56.8 trillion, while contributions to the State budget totalled VNĐ40.9 trillion in 2025, supporting Việt Nam’s high GDP growth targets.

Overseas operations continued to be a major growth driver, with international revenue rising 23.9 per cent, the highest level in nine years. Viettel currently holds the largest market share in seven of the 10 foreign markets where it operates, including Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Burundi, Haiti and Mozambique.

According to the group, the strong performance reflects growth across all pillars, spanning telecommunications, technology, research and manufacturing, closely aligned with national priorities on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation under the Politburo’s Resolution 57.

In 2025, Viettel advanced its capabilities in core technologies, beginning mass production and deployment of several key defence products for the Ministry of National Defence.

The group also successfully tested a new-generation, long-range high-tech strategic weapon system ahead of schedule. During the year, Viettel published 406 international scientific papers and held 175 domestic and 41 international patents, earning two Hồ Chí Minh Prizes for Science and Technology alongside multiple international awards.

Infrastructure development remained a key focus. Viettel rapidly expanded its 5G network to 30,000 base stations nationwide, making it the largest 5G network in Việt Nam and exceeding commitments made to the Government. The group also broke ground on three large-scale and hyperscale data centres, as well as research and development complexes in Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

Beyond digital infrastructure, Viettel has expanded into logistics, launching major projects such as a logistics centre in Đà Nẵng, smart border gates in Lạng Sơn, Lào Cai and Quảng Ninh, and extending logistics services into Southeast Asian markets.

Viettel Chairman and CEO Tào Đức Thắng said in 2026, the group would shift from planning to execution as it advances its strategy towards becoming a global technology group by 2030, with a focus on more proactive, faster and more effective action that delivers tangible value for customers, society and the country. — VNS