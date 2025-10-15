Party leader welcomes Murphy Oil’s expansion plan in Vietnam’s oil-gas sector

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm welcomed the US-based Murphy Oil Corporation’s plan to expand and increase its investment in oil and gas exploration and production in Việt Nam during a meeting with its President and CEO Eric Hambly in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Party chief affirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its relations with the US, expressing his hope that the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to develop. He underlined that energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship, serving the interests of both peoples and contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

Sharing Việt Nam's vision and development strategy for the energy sector through 2030 and 2045, General Secretary Lâm highlighted the country’s goals of ensuring energy security, efficiently using natural resources, protecting the environment, and responding to climate change. He expressed confidence in the nation’s strong growth potential, particularly in the oil and gas industry.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will continue to create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the US, to conduct business and investment in the energy sector.

The Party leader appreciated Murphy Oil’s long-term operations in Việt Nam with positive results, and urged the corporation to work closely with relevant Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and partners to accelerate project implementation, enhance technology and knowledge transfer, and strengthen training for high-quality human resources, thereby making further contributions to Việt Nam's development and to bilateral relations.

For his part, Hambly shared Murphy Oil’s global business strategy, noting that Việt Nam remains one of the group’s key partners. He expressed sincere gratitude to the Vietnamese Government, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Việt Nam National Industry – Energy Group for their strong support and effective coordination in Murphy Oil’s exploration and production activities over the years.

With confidence in Việt Nam's robust growth potential, the business leader reaffirmed the group’s commitment to expanding investment in the country, accompanying Việt Nam in developing its oil and gas industry, promoting technology transfer, and training high-quality personnel, in line with the orientations set out by General Secretary Lâm. — VNA/VNS