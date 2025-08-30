SBV asks effort to meet cash demand ahead National Day gift delivery

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked commercial banks to ensure sufficient cash supplies during the National Day (September 2) holiday, particularly banknotes of VNĐ100,000 (US$3.8) and smaller to facilitate the Government’s cash gift delivery to citizens on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of independence.

In the document sent to its regional branches and commercial banks on Friday, the SBV asked four State-owned commercial banks, including Agribank, BIDV, VIetinbank and Vietcombank, to be ready to meet heightened cash withdrawals from the State Treasury even during outside working hours and the holidays.

The Vietnamese Government is giving one-time payment of VNĐ100,000 per person as a gift on the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. With around 107 million people, the budget was estimated at nearly VNĐ11 trillion ($417.53 million).

The Prime Minister has asked for the cash gift delivery through banking transfer and in cash to be completed no later than September 2. — VNS