Home Economy

FPT secures $100m deal with US partner to speed up digitisation

August 30, 2025 - 11:42
Tech giant FPT Corporation has signed a three-year contract worth US$100 million with a US partner to accelerate digital transformation for clients in North America, Europe, and Japan. — Photo FPT

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese tech giant FPT Corporation has signed a three-year contract worth US$100 million with a US partner to accelerate digital transformation for clients in North America, Europe, and Japan.

The deal marks an important milestone in FPT’s global strategy, reaffirming its capabilities and long-term commitment to providing flexible, efficient, and sustainable IT services for international customers.

Under the agreement, FPT will deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions for key sectors such as banking, finance, insurance, and retail, with plans to expand into manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and energy.

Its services will range from IT consulting and cloud migration to infrastructure and application operations – all powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to maximise performance, cost efficiency, and scalability.

With its “AI-First” strategy, FPT is intensifying investment in AI research and development, leveraging its pool of global experts and partnerships with leading firms such as Microsoft and NVIDIA to create breakthrough digital solutions.

Đặng Trần Phương, FPT Software's Senior Executive Vice President and CEO of FPT Software Americas, said AI is at the core of FPT’s strategy, adding that they integrate AI into every solution to deliver smarter outcomes and help clients effectively implement large-scale digital transformation projects.

In recent years, FPT has secured a series of major contracts valued at over $100 million across strategic markets, including the US, Singapore, and Germany. Notably, in 2024, the group signed a $225 million deal with a leading US technology corporation.

A strong focus on talent development also underpins FPT’s growth. The group has consistently invested in building a high-quality workforce to meet the increasingly diverse needs of global customers. Its AI factories in Việt Nam and Japan – ranked among the world’s fastest supercomputing systems – serve as key hubs for accelerating the development and deployment of large-scale AI solutions.

Most recently, FPT officially launched FleziPT, its proprietary AI platform, designed to provide businesses with flexible, scalable, and comprehensive digital transformation tools. These initiatives highlight FPT’s long-term vision: harmonising advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and human expertise to accompany customers on their digital journey, delivering superior speed, accuracy, and sustainable value. — VNS

 

FPT Corporation digital transformation

Economy

Đà Nẵng free trade zone kicks off with a bang

The central city, in cooperation with Sun Group, has begun construction on the fifth functional site for trade and services within the 1,881-hectare Đà Nẵng Free Trade Zone, marking the first step in creating the country’s pioneering economic model.

