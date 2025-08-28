Politics & Law
Home Economy

HoSE issues urgent warning to investors about counterfeit documents

August 28, 2025 - 19:52
This warning comes in response to multiple reports received from investors about fraudulent materials that have been circulating, enticing individuals to participate in dubious investment schemes.
The headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) in HCM City. — Photo courtesy of HoSE

HÀ NỘI — The Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE) has issued an urgent alert to investors regarding the circulation of counterfeit documents that misrepresent investment packages. 

This warning comes in response to multiple reports received from investors about fraudulent materials that have been circulating, enticing individuals to participate in dubious investment schemes.

HoSE has specifically identified false documents related to fixed investment packages, which feature deceptive offers such as guaranteed returns and limited registration slots. 

The exchange has confirmed that these documents have been fabricated and do not represent authentic communications or offerings from HoSE.

The warning highlighted specific fraudulent items, including "Investment Package Activity Decisions" and "Co-Investment Contracts", which bear forged signatures and seals attributed to the exchange.

Investors are encouraged to verify any information or documents they encounter by checking official announcements from HoSE. 

For reliable updates regarding market activities and regulations, the exchange directs investors to its official website at www.hsx.vn and its official Facebook page. — BIZHUB/VNS

